Who is Dan Stevens? Meet the actor who replaces Justin Roiland in Solar Opposites season 4

Five months after Hulu cut ties with Justin Roiland on account of domestic violence charges against him, Solar Opposites cast Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey to replace him as the voice of Korvo. The animated sci-fi family drama will kick off its 11-episode fourth season on August 14, 2023, and will be followed by a Valentine’s Day special slated for 2024. Due to its immense popularity, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season. The official tagline of the show reads as follows:

“Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love TV, junk food and fun stuff.”

Roiland used to voice the lead character, Korvo. However, he will be stepping down after charges were filed against him and will be replaced by British actor Dan Stevens.

All about the actor who will take up voicing Korvo in Solar Opposites: Dan Stevens

British actor and writer Dan Stevens first drew international attention for his role as Matthew Crawley in the acclaimed ITV period drama series Downton Abbey (2010–2012). He has also starred in other features like the thriller film The Guest (2014), Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast (2017), the biographical legal drama Marshall (2017), and as Charles Dickens in the biographical drama The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017).

Dan Stevens has also starred as David Haller in the FX series Legion, and in 2018, he was cast in the Netflix horror thriller Apostle. He has also played Russian Eurovision singer Alexander Lemtov in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga (2020). He has also worked as a voice actor in HBO Max's animated sitcom The Prince, Central Park, and The Sea Beast, among others.

He has now been cast as the voice actor for the character of Korvo in Solar Opposites.

Why is Justin Roiland not returning in his leading voice role in the Hulu animated series?

Justin Roiland was earlier dropped by Hulu after being charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit. The incidents are connected to a 2020 occurrence with an unidentified woman. Despite having his name cleared of those charges, Roiland will not return to the show.

However, the other voice actors in the show will return to their original roles. Sean Giambrone will come back as Yumyulack, Thomas Middleditch as Terry, and Mary Mack as Jesse.

What will season 4 of the animated sci-fi series be about?

The official season 4 synopsis for Solar Opposites reads as follows:

"On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

As of now, it has been confirmed that there will be two more seasons of Solar Opposites, and we can also expect a Valentine's Day special in 2024. This is in keeping with the show's habit of releasing special episodes for different holidays. Christmas and Halloween specials were released in previous years' seasons.

Watch this space for more updates on Solar Opposites season 4, coming soon to Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes