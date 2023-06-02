Where was Manifest season 4 shot? Filming locations of Netflix's supernatural series explored

The second part of Manifest season 4 is out on Netflix. Consisting of 10 episodes, part two arrives eight months after the first half, which also had 10 episodes. Part 1 was released on November 4, 2022. Season 4 is also the final one for the supernatural drama series. To note, NBC was the host for the first three installments, while Netflix took it up for the last edition.

The show is about a commercial airliner’s crew and passengers who appear suddenly 5.5 years after being thought dead. Jeff Rake is the creator of the fictional show that stars Melissa Roxburgh, J. R. Ramirez, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and Luna Blaise, among others.

Shot solely in New York, the first part of Manifest season 4 started rolling in November 2021. The filming continued until the Christmas holiday and took flight again in January 2022. The team called it a wrap after four months.

Spots like New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley were tapped for lensing several sequences of the Netflix drama. The cast and crew returned to the sets in June 2022 for part two. That portion was completed by October, a month before the first part of season 4 aired.

Manifest is one the few TV productions to roll entirely in New York

According to Peerspace, a California-headquartered booking space marketplace, Manifest is one the few TV productions to set up camp majorly in New York. Apart from the ones mentioned, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens were also utilized by the Manifest team for the first three seasons, the portal added.

The residence of Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) is situated at 81-14 218th Street in Queen’s Hollis Hills neighborhood. Other Queens points like Elmhurst Park, Astor Place (a one-block street North of Houston Street/East Village), and Brooklyn Bridge Park, an 85-acre park in New York City, also featured on the show.

Peerspace further stated that the airport sequences of the Netflix series were filmed in the Hudson Valley’s Stewart Airport and Republic Airport in Long Island. However, JetFlite International, based in Farmingdale, was the site for most of the airport scenes.

JetFlite International, now called Alerion Aviation, provides private jet charter services only. Next up is New Paltz, a town in Ulster County, which was one of the recording bases for Manifest’s last and final season.

For filming numerous pivotal scenes, the cast and crew of season 4 used the facilities offered by Silvercup Studios, located at 42-22 22nd Street, Long Island City. Unlike many other studios, Silvercup does not offer any tours to visitors. If one wants to take a trip around the property, they should arrange it via the production firm filming there, the website mentioned.

The studio is spread out in three locations in NYC - both the Main (consisting of 13 studios) and the East (6 studios) are in Long Island City, while the North (4 studios) is located in the Bronx.

Silvercup was also the home to quite a lot of productions like the recently-concluded Succession (2018–2023), The Sopranos (1999–2007), Netflix’s charming stalker drama You (2018–2024), Fringe (2008–2013), and Person of Interest (2011–2016), among others.

Both parts of Manifest season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

