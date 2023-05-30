The second part of Netflix's Manifest season 4 is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The first part of the season premiered back in November and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The show tells the story of a plane that seemed to have disappeared several years ago but has now landed, following which the passengers try and adapt to an entirely new society that has moved on from the incident. It stars Melissa Roxburgh in one of the major roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

Netflix's Manifest season 4 part 2 trailer focuses on the passengers giving their best to prevent their ominous end

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Manifest season 4 part 2 on May 18, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the final installment. The trailer begins with a voiceover that says,

''We boarded 828. We had no idea what a tortured, life-changing journey were about to embark on. Now we're at the end.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict several key moments from the final few episodes of the show without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a scary and mysterious tone that fans of horror and sci-fi series would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out the official description of the final installment on their YouTube channel, which states:

''The end is calling. As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a gripping end to what's been a unique and fascinating show about time, mystery, and survival, among other things. The second part reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, all of which are expected to air on the same day, i.e. on June 2, 2023.

More details about Manifest plot and cast

Manifest centers around the passengers of a flight who were believed to have died several years ago but have now returned to a massively changed society. The show then depicts how they try to adapt to the new environment.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years -- and after mourning their loss, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on.''

The description further continues:

''Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.''

The cast of the series features Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, and many others.

Viewers can watch Manifest season 4 part 2 on Netflix on Friday, June 2, 2023.

