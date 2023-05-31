Manifest season 4 cast list and characters explored

The second part of Netflix's fourth and final season of Manifest is expected to hit the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023. Ever since the conclusion of the first part in November 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out how the story would pan out in the remaining episodes.

The show follows various passengers on a flight that landed several years after its take-off, during which time the passengers were believed to have died. As they return home, they try to restart their lives as they look to adapt to an entirely new society and environment. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years -- and after mourning their loss, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on.''

The synopsis further states,

''Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.''

The show features Melissa Roxburgh in one of the key roles along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles. Noted TV writer Jeff Rake serves as the creator of the series.

Manifest season 4 cast list: Who stars in Netflix's supernatural drama series?

1) Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Melissa Roxburgh stars as Michaela Stone in Netflix's Manifest season 4. Stone used to work as a police officer in New York prior to her flight. She'd planned to accept her boyfriend's wedding proposal during the flight but after her return, she learned that he ended up marrying her best friend.

Stone is, in many ways, the protagonist of the story and Mesliisa has been wonderful throughout the four seasons. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Star Trek Beyond, and The Marine 4: Moving Target, among many more.

2) Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Josh Dallas essays the character of Ben Stone in Netflix's supernatural TV series. Ben is Michaela's brother who's known to be an extremely loving and caring family man. He ultimately reunites with his wife following his return. Dallas has been brilliant throughout the four seasons and viewers can expect him to continue to his good form. He's previously starred in Once Upon a Time, Red Tails, and Five, to name a few.

3) J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

J. R. Ramirez portrays the role of Jared Vasquez in Manifest. He's Michaela's boyfriend who'd proposed to her prior to her flight. He ultimately ended up marrying Michaela's best friend since he believed Michaela to have died.

Ramirez wonderfully captures his character's confusion, pain, and sadness with absolute ease. He's known for his performances in MCU's Jessica Jones, Arrow, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Manifest also features many others who portray significant supporting/minor roles like:

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

You can watch the final part of Manifest season 4 on Netflix on Friday, June 2, 2023.

