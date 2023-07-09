How to watch movies and series on Apple TV?

Apple TV is one of the best content aggregators for Apple users. Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, you have access to some of the best TV shows and movies. Additionally, those who subscribe to TV+ get to enjoy award-winning Apple Originals and premium films as well. However, first-time users are often confused by the interface and find it challenging to navigate to their favorite content.

While the interface is pretty straightforward, we will help you through the various aspects of the streaming device from Apple. So, without any further ado, let's take a look.

How to watch a show or movie on Apple TV?

The TV app is installed by default on all Apple devices. (Image via Pixabay)

The TV app is universal and the same across all Apple devices. Whether you own the latest iPhone 14 series device, a MacBook M2, or an Apple TV device, the steps will be the same, and are given below:

Open the TV app on your iPhone/iPad/MacBook by tapping the black icon on the Home screen or pressing the Home button on the Siri Remote. You can browse through the available movies or shows in the featured section. Click play if it's a movie or First Episode if it's a show. Once you start watching, you can always stop and return to continue watching by clicking Up Next. You can use on-screen controls to navigate or navigation buttons on the Siri Remote for Apple TV.

How to buy or rent movies or TV shows?

Apple has a rich catalog of premium movies and shows only available for purchase or renting. You can do so from the Store section on your device's TV app.

Browse to the Store tabs on top. Scroll through the shows or movies display and pick the one you want to rent or buy. You will be shown ratings, descriptions, and viewing information. Click on the preferred option - Rent or Buy. Follow the on-screen instructions to make the payment. You will find your purchased movie or show in the Library tab on top.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a premium OTT service from the Cupertino-based tech giant. (Image via Apple)

You can easily subscribe to TV+ online at tv.apple.com or in the TV app on Apple's or any other compatible device. The service is priced at $6.99 per month and you can also get it as part of Apple One, which also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, etc. Follow the steps below to subscribe:

Open the TV app on your device. Select the Apple TV+ tab on top. You might see a Start Trial or Get Apple TV+ option, select the suitable option. Sign in with your Apple ID. Confirm your billing information and add a valid payment option. Select Confirm and Agree to the terms and conditions.

Which are the best Apple TV shows and movies to watch in July 2023?

The TV service from Apple is known for offering quality original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and more. Here are some of the best shows and movies to watch in July 2023:

Hijack Ted Lasso The Morning Show Lovely Little Farm The Crowded Room Platonic Silo Drops of God The Last Thing He Told Me Schmigadoon! The Big Door Prize Extrapolations Liaison Shrinking Truth Be Told Slow Horses Circuit Breakers Mythic Quest The Mosquito Coast Acapulco Ghostwriter Shantaram The Problem with Jon Stewart Central Park Gutsy See Surfside Girls Bad Sisters Black Bird Emancipation Spirited Causeway Sidney Finch CODA

You should now be able to confidently watch your favorite show or movie without getting confused by the interface. For a complete viewing experience, it's suggested to subscribe to TV+ for access to premium content.

