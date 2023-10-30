What happened to Tracy Cole? Suspect arrested in stabbing death of singer Nat King Cole's great-nephew

On October 28, 2023, 41-year-old Ricardo Gayle, who is suspected to have stabbed Tracy Cole, was apprehended by Fairburn Police during a traffic stop and charged for his alleged crime. This came after Tracy Cole was stabbed several times in September 2023.

Tracy, 31, who was the great-nephew of legendary jazz singer Nat King Cole, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Tracy Cole and the suspect knew each other

On September 14, 2023, Tracy was stabbed multiple times in the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive. As per Fox 5 Atlanta, Ricardo Gayle has been booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with his murder. The charges against him include aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, armed robbery, and hindering persons from making emergency telephone calls.

It currently remains unknown if Ricardo has appointed a private attorney and jail records did not mention an attorney either.

WSB-TV reported that according to homicide investigators, Tracy Cole's stabbing was not a random act. They stated that both the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Several news outlets have attempted to reach out to Gayle's family and the Atlanta Public Defender's office for a comment on the arrest but to no avail.

Tracy Cole's family asked the public to help solve the case

Tracy was the grandson of Freddy Cole, who was one of Nat King Cole's three brothers, and also a renowned jazz singer and pianist. He was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame in 2007 and passed away in 2020.

WSB-TV reported that Tracy was devasted by the death of his grandfather and his uncle, Lionel Cole told the outlet:

"It was crushing to Tracy. For all of us. But Tracy was really really close to him and was there every moment he could."

The publication also mentioned that Tracy's family asked the public to come forward and report any information that could help solve the case. Lionel Cole also addressed those who might be afraid of coming forward and said:

"It's not turning on someone. It's doing the right thing."

WSB-TV reported that Tracy resided at the apartments across from the Civil and Human Rights Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, with his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son. He went on international tours with his grandfather and was his personal manager and valet.

Tracy Cole was a cigar aficionado and a sales representative for retired NFL great Chad Ochocinco's company, Eighty5cigars. He was also well-known in the music community. His funeral was held on September 25, 2023.