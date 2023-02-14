What did Malisha Sasfras do? Georgia mom charged over 4-year-old child’s death

25-year-old Malisha Sasfras and her boyfriend, Javonte Harris, have been accused of being involved in the death of the former's 4-year-old son. Police are currently looking for Harris, while Malisha is facing murder charges. Authorities revealed that Javonte Harris is wanted for cruelty to children and felony murder.

When authorities recovered the child on February 11, he was in a critical state. They soon rushed him to the hospital, however, the 4-year-old did not survive. They also mentioned there were certain injuries on the child’s body. However, the child's cause of death and his identity have not yet been revealed.

Authorities allegedly received a 911 call and arrived at the scene. However, they haven’t disclosed the identity of the caller. Cops discovered that the couple was in a relationship, but they were not married.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Malisha Sasfras was taken into custody for allegedly murdering her child

On Saturday, February 11, police responded to a 911 call and arrived at an apartment complex off Candler Road. Upon arrival, they found a 4-year-old child in critical condition and immediately got him admitted to a hospital. The child, however, did not survive.

The DeKalb County Police Department released a statement on Facebook, saying:

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died after being transported to a local hospital. Based on the physical evidence observed at the scene, the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit investigated the incident and determined it to be a case of child cruelty.”

The statement further mentioned that the child’s 25-year-old mother Malisha Sasfras was taken into custody. She is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Malisha Sasfras also faces charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.

Police are, however, trying to locate Malisha’s boyfriend Javonte Harris. Law enforcement officials haven’t revealed the cause of death, but have confirmed that cruelty and abuse led to the demise of the child. They also mentioned that the child was punched brutally and sustained several injuries.

Sasfras allegedly permitted her boyfriend to abuse her son

According to Malisha’s arrest warrant:

“[She allowed Harris] to abuse the child multiple times and having knowledge of the abuse was going on, [and allowing him] to continue to abuse the child till death.”

Authorities have accused Malisha Sasfras of “being a party to the crime and allowing Mr. Javonte Harris to continue to abuse the child till death.”

Malisha Sasfras’ first court appearance was scheduled for Monday. She is currently in custody without bond. Police have refrained from revealing further information about the case. They have, however, urged the public to come forward if they have any information regarding Harris.

