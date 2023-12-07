Fortnite movement to be increased in a few weeks, Epic Games confirms

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought in many new changes to the game, ranging from a brand-new map to altered movement animations. However, while updates and changes are as constant as the in-game action, Epic Games recently announced that they will be making adjustments to the movement and movement speed in order to address player concerns.

With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, the game introduced a revamped movement system, equipped with new animation, aiming for a smoother and more realistic in-game experience. However, the changes also decreased the movement speed, drawing criticism from the community. In response to this backlash to the changes, Epic Games has confirmed in a new tweet that movement speed will be increased in the coming weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new movement changes received mixed reviews from the community

Chapter 5 Season 1 brought a wave of new content to the game, ranging from collaborations with LEGO and Rocket League to visual enhancements on the brand-new Battle Royale map. Among these changes were the redesigned character movement animations, intended to elevate the overall visual quality of the game and offer players a more lifelike and immersive experience.

While the visual updates that transformed the Fortnite landscape have been well-received, the same can't be said about the new movement system, as many felt that the movement speed was too slow and clunky, leaving them yearning for the familiar pace they had grown accustomed to over the previous seasons.

Fortnite boasts a dedicated and vocal community that readily shares their feedback and opinions on social media platforms. The response to the altered movement dynamics was pretty much unanimous, as most players expressed their dissatisfaction with the slower movement speed. Many players explained that the decreased movement not only affected the overall pace of the matches but also the core elements of Fortnite, such as combat and building.

Epic Games confirms changes coming to Fortnite's new movement in the coming weeks

Acknowledging the community's concerns with the new movement changes, Epic Games recently took to Twitter to address the issue directly. The tweet confirmed that the development team is actively exploring and experimenting with options that will allow them to increase the movement speed while preserving the new movement animations.

The developers explained that they aim to roll these adjustments out in the coming weeks and expressed their appreciation for the community's ongoing support and feedback.

Epic Games' commitment to maintaining a delicate balance between preserving core gameplay mechanics and visual enhancements has been evident in their open communication with the players and their responsiveness to player feedback. Players can anticipate a return to faster movement speeds in the near future, which should address one of the key concerns regarding Chapter 5 Season 1.

