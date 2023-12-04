Fortnite Chapter 5 movement makes things worse than they already were

Fortnite Chapter 5 has brought with it a wave of changes, and while the community expected a fresh experience in this new era of the game, the alterations to movement mechanics have become a focal point of discontent among some. Players, who are already grappling with other concerns of the new season, find themselves frustrated with the perceived clunkiness of the new movement system.

In an attempt to achieve a more refined Fortnite experience, Epic Games introduced smoother and more realistic movement mechanics in Chapter 5 Season 1.

However, these seemingly well-intentioned adjustments have left many players in the community yearning for the old movement system, as they feel that the changes only add to the challenges already present in Chapter 5.

Fortnite players are dealing with multiple issues in Chapter 5 Season 1, only days after its launch

While the changes to the movement system are undoubtedly troubling for the community, another contentious addition to Chapter 5 is the introduction of Society Medallions, a powerful new item that has left players divided.

While the concept of working hard to defeat bosses to acquire these medallions for shield regeneration adds a layer of strategy, some players argue that Society Medallions are overpowered, tilting the balance of gameplay.

On another issue, the excitement surrounding the new map in Chapter 5 has been tempered by disappointment among the community, who find many locations to be barren and lack the vibrant engagement of locations from previous seasons.

While the map is aesthetically pleasing, the vast, empty landscapes have left some players feeling disconnected from the new season, yearning for the bustling environments of earlier iterations.

Adding to this are the issues with the new changes to the weapons and their mods. The shift to projectile-based weapons, a departure from the familiar hit-scan system, has introduced bullet drop considerations, making it more challenging for players to land shots on enemies accurately, especially at various distances and angles.

Additionally, the mods allow players to transform weapons with overpowered combinations, making them difficult to deal with.

Again, the most contentious issue within the community is the revised movement mechanics in Fortnite. Players are expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived slowdown and increased clunkiness of the movement system, which is in stark contrast to the fast-paced and fluid movements that players were accustomed to.

Many Fortnite players assert that the alteration adversely affects build battles and engagements.

Epic Games responds to the community regarding changes to movement

In response to the community uproar, Epic Games took to Twitter to address their concerns. The developer's tweet detailed the changes made to the movement system, including the new animations and a slight reduction in run and sprint speed.

While it acknowledges the initial adjustment period, it also expresses hope that players will grow accustomed to the updated mechanics over time.

As the Fortnite community continues to navigate the turbulent waters of Chapter 5, the mixed reception to changes in the new season highlights the delicate balance that Epic Games must strike when introducing changes to core mechanics such as movement.

