Fortnite Weapon Mods and Mod Benches, explained

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season has brought a new revolutionary addition to the game in the form of Weapon Mods and Mod Benches. This new feature allows players to explore different avenues and uses for almost all weapons in Chapter 5. As players delve into the intricacies of the new weapon mod features, it becomes paramount to understand how the Weapon Mods work and how they can significantly impact gameplay dynamics on the island.

Weapon Mods introduce a new layer of customization previously unseen in Fortnite, allowing players to integrate various attachments to their weapons. Inspired by similar systems in other popular Battle Royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends, Epic Games' take on Weapon Mods offers players the ability to customize their weaponry for a more strategic and tailored experience.

How do Weapon Mods work in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

To access Weapon Mods on any weapon, players need to locate Mod Benches that are scattered across the new Chapter 5 map. There are five vaults in different locations, each housing a Mod Bench. Gaining entry to a vault with a Mod Bench requires players to defeat one of the five bosses at the corresponding POI.

After defeating the boss, players can get their hands on a Society Medallion, a new item in Fortnite that not only provides constant shield regeneration but also acts like the key for the vaults. Once inside the vault, players can interact with the Mod Bench to unlock a menu for customizing the new weapons introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Weapon Mods are available for purchase using Gold Bars, and players have four different categories of attachments in the form of Optics, Barrels, Magazines, and Underbarrels. These attachments can have a significant impact on weapon performance, providing advantages such as improved accuracy, increased magazine capacity, quicker ADS time, and enhanced aim stability during firefights.

Using Mod Benches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Approaching and interacting with a Mod Bench opens a menu where players can select the weapon they wish to modify and choose attachments from the categories that are available. Each attachment comes with a Gold Bar cost, emphasizing the strategic use of the recently unvaulted Gold Bars.

While players can modify their weapons using the new attachments and Mod Benches, it's important to remember that not every attachment is compatible with every weapon.

Players should choose attachments that align with their playstyle and weapon choices. Additionally, players can find pre-modded weapons in loot chests, with the number of pre-installed mods depending on the rarity of the weapon.

To have a clear idea of the Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 1, given below is a list of all the Weapon Mod Attachments available in the game:

Optic:

Sniper Scope (4x Scoped View)

P2X Optic (2x Scoped View)

Holo-13 Optic (1.3x Scoped View)

Red Eye Sight (1.15x Scoped View)

Magazine:

Drum Mag

Speed Mag

Underbarrel:

Angled Foregrip

Laser

Vertical Foregrip

Barrel:

Muzzle Break

Suppressor

Fortnite Weapon Mods and Mod Benches have introduced a new dimension to the gameplay, allowing players to personalize their arsenals and adapt to various playstyles. As Chapter 5 unfolds and the meta evolves, it's important for players to stay informed about the Weapon Mods and Mod Benches.

