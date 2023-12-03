Fortnite Chapter 5 teaser takes over Las Vegas Sphere, sends fans in a frenzy

Fortnite Chapter 5 teaser has taken over the Las Vegas Sphere. Following the downtime for the update v28.00 officially starting, Epic Games is playing the "Find it in Fortnite" trailer on it. This giant sphere contains 168,000 square feet of high-definition LEDs, 167,000 speakers, and 17,000 seats. It offers viewers a near 360-degree view, both from inside and outside.

While Epic Games has gone big in the past and advertised the launch of Chapter 2 Season 6 in Times Square, this pales in comparison. As such, fans are losing their mind seeing the Chapter 5 teaser playing on the Las Vegas Sphere.

It showcases a shortened version of The Big Bang Live Event and highlights the three new modes: LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. These will go live within the coming week and are set to be permanent modes in-game.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fans overwhelmed with the Fortnite Chapter 5 teaser playing Las Vegas Sphere

Expand Tweet

Given that the concurrent player count crossed 11 million during the first showing of The Big Bang Live Event, things have gotten crazy of late.

Epic Games had to take the servers offline due to the extreme load caused by an influx of players worldwide. As such, the reruns of the live event were difficult to watch, but players will receive The Clawz Retro Back Bling for free to compensate.

Given the sheer hype, fans are overwhelmed at the fact that they get to see the Chapter 5 teaser on the Las Vegas Sphere. Here are a few reactions from them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from a handful of comments, the community is beyond belief at what is happening. However, not everyone is completely sold. Some users suggest Epic Games missed the opportunity to show the Zero Point on the Las Vegas Sphere. Since it's spherical shaped as well, it would have looked perfect.

Nevertheless, given how far advertising has come, there is always a possibility for Epic Games to do this next time around or simply as a thank you to fans.

How much did it cost Epic Games to advertise the Fortnite Chapter 5 teaser on the Las Vegas Sphere?

Expand Tweet

Based on the official quotation, it costs about $450,000 to advertise on the Las Vegas Sphere for a day. Since there is no cost talking about a one-time ad, it could be possible that the Fortnite Chapter 5 teaser will be played at intervals for the next 24 hours. If so, the Las Vegas Strip will bear witness to what is to come once the downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.00) ends.

It will also help promote and publicize the game to get more players to join the Metaverse. The upcoming LEGO and Rocket Racing modes are bound to catch the attention of the masses.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!