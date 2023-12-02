Can you skip the queue in Fortnite Big Bang Event? Current waiting time, concurrent player count, and more

Can you skip the queue for the Fortnite Big Bang Event? Sadly, there's no way to skip the dreaded waiting in queue screen. You will have to wait your turn to get into the game.

If you are lucky, the queue time should be shorter than 30 minutes, but some players report an upward of 60 minutes. However, with the first showing of the Fortnite Big Bang Event coming to an end, the servers should ease off a bit.

The next rerun of The Big Bang Event will be showcased at 5 p.m. Eastern Time and another presumably at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Keep in mind that this is subject to change given the high volume of traffic. As such, there's some bad news for fans.

Fortnite waiting time exceeds the two-hour mark

While there will be two more reruns of the Fortnite Big Bang Event, the waiting time to join the game has exceeded 120 minutes.

This information has been provided by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey. What began as a mere 10-minute waiting has gone beyond two hours.

As such, many players are reporting that the game is crashing on launch as well. Despite Epic Games confirming two more reruns and Creative mode being kept online, many players are unable to launch the game.

Why is the current waiting time so high?

The current wait time is high due to the concurrent player count, which stands at approximately 11 million plus.

Following the success of the OG season and the Eminem concert, it would seem that the servers have not been able to cope with the influx of players. As such, everything has come to a standstill.

For the time being, there's no way to fix this issue. Epic Games has announced that they will provide an update when a fix has been implemented. That could take some time considering the state of things at the moment.

Nevertheless, for those interested in watching the rerun of the Fortnite Big Bang Event, it's advisable to keep trying to log into the game. Once in, select the playlist for the event, and queue up immediately. Do not leave the game once loaded in.

