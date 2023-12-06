LEGO Fortnite Llamas could appear at Bondi Beach

Epic Games is no stranger when it comes to advertising or promoting Fortnite across different mediums. From merchandise to comic books and even the Las Vegas Sphere, nothing is off limits. This has been done time and again to showcase the advent of something new. Speaking of which, one of the official accounts took to social media and shared something rather odd, baffling the community.

The account posted a picture of Bondi Beach with a silhouette of a giant Llama shadowing it. As of now, there is no way to tell what is going to happen, but Epic Games may be planning to take over Bondi Beach or at least a part of it for a promotional event.

"Fortnite ANZ, what are you cooking?": Fans react to official post

As mentioned, Epic Games likes to surprise players with promotional events. Be it props being sent to content creators or left in the middle of nowhere to be found by fans, they always have something planned. As such, the community has come to love these events, even if they only last for a few hours.

Here are some reactions to @FortniteANZ's post:

Based on the comments, fans are clueless as to what Epic Games has planned at Bondi Beach. With Chapter 5 already begun, the timeline for promotions has come to an end. As such, whatever is going to happen at Bondi Beach could have nothing to do with Chapter 5 Season 1.

Instead, the promotional event could be related to the upcoming LEGO Fortnite mode. An official trailer will be released at 10 am Eastern Time across all relevant social media platforms. It will give the community an in-depth insight into the mode.

Watch the trailer for LEGO Fortnite here:

Seeing that LEGO Fortnite is going to be all the hype for the next few days, it is obvious that Epic Games is preparing something related to the launch. While the surprise is yet to be revealed, a fan took the liberty of going to Bondi Beach to try and spot things early. It is safe to say that their curiosity paid off.

LEGO Fortnite Llamas have been spotted at Bondi Beach

Soon after the post went somewhat viral on social media, a curious fan made their way to the location. Surprisingly enough, they managed to catch a glimpse of what Epic Games was up to.

As seen in the picture, a kiosk or stall of sorts has been set up at Bondi Beach, and a LEGO Llama is visible to the side of it. This confirms that whatever Epic Games is planning is indeed related to the upcoming LEGO mode.

What could be showcased at the promotional event remains largely unknown. Given that the LEGO mode launches on December 7, players will have to wait for more pictures to surface online or an official update from social media handles.

For those lucky enough to live in and around Bondi Beach, you could go visit the location and see things unfold firsthand. Whatever Epic Games has planned could be interactive in nature, given how things are being set up

Note: Remember to link your LEGO account with Epic Games before December 7 and sign up for LEGO Insider to get the Explorer Emile skin for free.

