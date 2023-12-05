LEGO Fortnite: Release date, skins, crafting, and more

LEGO Fortnite was confirmed during The Big Bang Live Event and the community has not been able to contain themselves. After months of speculation and rumor, this dream has finally come true, and in a massive way. Instead of a simple collaboration, Epic Games has gone all out in creating a brand new game mode. It will feature all the bells and whistles of the Battle Royale mode and then some.

LEGO Fortnite will officially start a new phase in the Metaverse, and will allow players to experience the best of both worlds. Although this mode will feature some aspects of the Battle Royale, it will stand out in many ways. Certain mechanics and indeed the entire animation/art style will be different. That said, here is what players can expect to witness in the new mode.

LEGO Fortnite is building a new phase of the Metaverse, one block at a time

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

First things first, according to the official timeline provided by Epic Games, LEGO Fortnite will go live on December 7, 2023. This will likely take place at 9 AM Eastern Time. This is the speculated timeline as Weekly Challenges and hot-fixes are usually pushed at this time.

As such, given that Epic Games loves following patterns, LEGO Fortnite will go live at around this time. That said, many users have been able to gain limited early access to the mode by using a Discord bot, but it's advisable to not take the risk. Users have been banned in the past for using similar exploits. However, something amazing did come from this exploit.

There are over 1,200 LEGO Fortnite skins and counting

Expand Tweet

Those who took the risk and entered the new mode gained early access to LEGO Fortnite skins. These are not new by any means. They are just LEGO versions of skins that a player has in their Locker. On that note, there are over 1,200 LEGO skins at the moment and many more are being worked on. Epic Games has confirmed the same via social media.

Nevertheless, there is some bad news. Due to IP restrictions, Epic Games may not be able to showcase all of the skins in-game in the LEGO Fortnite mode. Some of them will be restricted to Battle Royale, Zero Build, Save The World, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. This is rather sad, but there is nothing that can be done about it.

LEGO Fortnite to feature crafting, abiliites, and more

Moving on to some better news, players will be able to create their own islands in LEGO Fortnite. Akin to how UEFN works, this will work in a similar manner. Furthermore, everyone will be able to build, craft, and tame wildlife in this new game mode. As seen in the official trailer, they will also be able to fight off creatures and other beasts.

That being said, this is just the start of what players can expect to see in LEGO Fortnite. Once the mode is online, Epic Games will no doubt expand upon things every few months. Given the sheer scope of what can be done, the sky's the limit. As is, there are already hundreds of crafting recipes to follow and resources to gather and build things. Fishing and farming could be added next.

Expand Tweet

It would seem that Epic Games is creating an open world with endless possibilities that can be expanded upon. It's too soon to say, but according to leakers/data-miners, NPCs will have abilities as well. This hints towards role-playing and a class-based system. As mentioned, there is a lot that could be added in, and according to leakers/data-miners, something amazing could be featured as well.

Klombos could feature in LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

For those who were here during Chapter 3, they got to experience something magical. Epic Games added in giant creatures called Klombos. They were peaceful and functioned as giant vacuum cleaners on the island. They inhaled anything in their path and did not bother players unless shot at.

They could also be used to re-deploy the Glider, and when fed, they would reward players with items. In short, they were absolutely lovable and adorable to the point where their untimely demise was not taken well by the community. Although this was the lowest point for some in Chapter 3, according to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, they could be coming back in some form.

In LEGO Fortnite, the postal mail service is called "KlomboMail." KlomboMail also has a podcast called "Bricky Mysteries." It is being speculated that they could make a return in some form. Perhaps a different version of Klombos. Rather than being giant creatures, they could feature as normal sized characters.

Concept artists had also showcased what they could look like as Outfits in-game. While this is a stretch, with the Omniverse containing innumerable realities, perhaps in the LEGO reality, they evolved as humanoids instead of giant lumbering beasts. That said, it is left to be seen what Epic Games has in mind for Klombos. Given their legacy, having them back in-game in any form would be delightful.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!