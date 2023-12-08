With the new game mode finally online and accessible to players, the question that everyone is asking is: "How long is LEGO Fortnite going to last?" Given that different game modes known as LTMs have been introduced in the past, many wonder if this will also meet with the same fate. While a timeline can not be provided as to how LEGO Fortnite is going to last, it's safe to say that it's here to stay for a very long time.

Here is an extract from a shared press release between Epic Games and LEGO:

"LEGO Group and Epic Games today announced they are entering a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families. The two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together."

As mentioned in the press release, this collaboration will be for the long term. As such, it could span decades. This takes into account that Epic Games has long-term partnerships with several other organizations as well, such as Disney. That said, players need not worry about their LEGO Fortnite experience being vaulted or taken away anytime soon. In fact, this is just the beginning.

LEGO Fortnite is just the beginning of the long-term partnership with Epic Games

As mentioned, while the answer to how long LEGO Fortnite is going to last can not be specified, given the details at hand, it could be decades. As shared in an email sent to content creators and journalists (which was also uploaded on an official blog), Epic Games confirmed that more LEGO-themed games are on the way. This is what they had to say:

"The LEGO Group and Epic Games will unveil several more LEGO themed games inside Fortnite starting early next year."

This is a clear indication that the open-world survival mode was just the start. In fact, much like Battle Royale, which is constantly evolving, players can expect to see the same in LEGO Fortnite. Over time, more features and mechanics will be added to the game mode. LEGO has already made mention of this in another blog post, stating:

"LEGO Group is already using Unreal Engine across its broad portfolio of play and content experiences, including LEGO DREAMZzz™ and LEGO NINJAGO™. The two companies are also using Unreal Engine to build digital twins for thousands of physical LEGO elements, and are working to make these available for creators across the Fortnite Ecosystem in both UEFN and Fortnite's Creative tools in 2024, in order to bridge the worlds of physical and digital play like never before."

As predicted by leakers/data miners, LEGO Ninjago could be the next collaboration in-game. This would be the first collaboration within the new ecosystem as well. As such, it's clear to see that LEGO Fortnite will last for a very long time—probably as long as the metaverse exists.

In time, it will only get better and more diverse, giving players newer ways to build, create, and explore the magical world of LEGO. That said, LEGO Fortnite is already off to a good start. It broke it's concurrent player count record—going from 1.4 million to 2.3 shortly after launch. Things will likely only get better from here on out.

