LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago collaboration in development, leaks suggest

If being able to play as a LEGO character wasn't enough, it would seem that a LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago collaboration is in development. According to veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, there will be a "Ninjago Dojo" POI present in the upcoming mode. While details are limited, this bit of information holds a lot of value, and with good reason.

According to another veteran leaker/data miner, iFireMonkey, there are several files related to Ninjago, including scripts for walls, buildings, doors, roofs, and stairs. This claim backs up the theory of the "Ninjago Dojo" POI present in the LEGO mode. While this in itself is enough to get the hype train moving, there's more to it than initially meets the eye.

LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago - The first official LEGO collaboration

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

If a LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago collaboration is indeed in the works, it paves the way for not just POIs but characters as well. As such, there is a possibility that they would become Outfits in the LEGO mode. This could just be the start, as LEGO and Epic Games have collaborated with numerous similar IPs in the recent past.

This collaboration makes space for other franchises that have been featured as LEGOs. There are many, and they could all potentially become part of LEGO Fortnite. Skins added to the Battle Royale could also be added to this game mode, provided Epic Games has access to the IP rights.

Ninjago could be the first official collaboration within the new mode. As such, characters such as Master Wu, Kai, Nya, Jay, and Lloyd Garmadon could soon become part of the Metaverse.

In fact, it seems far from a coincidence that LEGO uploaded the "Ninjago - Dream Team" video just a day before The Big Bang Live Event. Brands have been known to post trailers/teasers shortly before their collaboration with Epic Games kicks off.

However, nothing related to LEGO Fortnite can be seen in the video. As such, until Epic Games makes an official announcement, Ninjano may not be added to the game anytime soon.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!