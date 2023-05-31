LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising on Netflix: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, an enthralling expansion of the LEGO Ninjago universe, is set to be released on June 1, 2023, at 3:01 am on Netflix. It is a captivating blend of fantasy, adventure, and heroism. This is a sequel to the 15 seasons-long Ninjago series that aired from 2011 to 2022.

Here is the summary of LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising as stated by IMDb:

"In the series, many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world."

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising is produced by animation company WildBrain Studios, which moved to Unreal Engine 5 to improve on thier animation quality. The lead writers for the movie include Chris "Doc" Wyatt and Kevin Burke.

What to expect from LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

In the trailer, one can see that Ninjago was the only thing left on the map after several realms merged to become one. The ninjas risked their lives to save people, but they got unstable and weak. A Spinjitzu Master is then tasked with training new heroes, who must find elemental dragons to save the world from evil forces.

The Spinjitzu Master embarks on a perilous journey to assemble a team of courageous individuals, each representing a different elemental power. These powers include fire, earth, lightning, ice, and water, which are pivotal in maintaining the delicate balance of the realm.

This new team has to undergo rigorous training in order to hone their combat skills and master the art of Spinjitzu, a powerful martial art that combines elemental forces.

This series combines action, fantasy, and the enduring themes of heroism and self-discovery. It shows the transformative journey of unlikely heroes and their bond with mythical dragons.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising cast and crew

Chris "Doc" Wyatt and Kevin Burke are a dynamic writing duo, known for their contributions to popular animated shows like Marvel's Avengers Assemble and LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. They have a knack for crafting engaging stories filled with adventure, humor, and memorable characters, delighting audiences of all ages.

There are several noteworthy voice actors in LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising:

1) Deven Mack as Arin

Mack is a talented voice actor renowned for his work in various animated series. He has lent his voice to characters like Pidge in Voltron: Legendary Defender and Bumblebee in Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy.

2) Brian Drummond as Ras and Riyu

Drummond takes on the roles of Ras and Riyu in the series. Drummond is a seasoned voice actor with an extensive career in the industry. He is well-known for his portrayal of Vegeta in the English dub of Dragon Ball Z and Ryuk in Death Note.

3) Sabrina Pitre as Sora

While her previous roles may not be as widely recognized, Pitre has showcased her skills in various animated series and video games, including Beyblade Burst Turbo and Tales of Arise.

Other voice actors that played a role in LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising are:

Sam Vincent as Lloyd Garmadon

Andrew Francis as Cole

Giles Panton as Rapton

Michael Adamthwaite as Jay Walker

Vincent Tong as Kai

Kelly Metzger as Nya

Brent Miller as Zane

Paul Dobson as Master Wu

Watch LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, arriving exclusively on Netflix on June 1, 2023, at 3:01 am.

