How to make and upgrade Regeneration Charm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

While LEGO Fortnite borrows a lot from popular survival games, it boasts unique aspects in many areas. This includes charms, which are equipables that grant passive bonuses and buffs. A decent variety of these accessories can be crafted, allowing you to prepare for every situation in the open-world, free-to-play game.

This guide will take a look at how to craft one of the best charms in the game: The Regeneration Charm.

Recover health slowly over time with the Regeneration Charm in LEGO Fortnite

As the name suggests, this charm will help you regain health over time. Despite its adorable exterior, LEGO Fortnite can be challenging at times. This is partly thanks to the various hostile creatures that roam the sandbox world, while at other times, the outdoors can feature environmental hazards.

To craft the Regeneration Charm, you will need at least a Rare Crafting Table to begin the process on top of relevant materials. Since Crafting Tables need to be upgraded to higher tiers from their base variants, check out the recipes for all such worktables:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (x3) and Granite (x5)

Wood (x3) and Granite (x5) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (x8) and Shell (x3)

Plank (x8) and Shell (x3) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3)

Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (x15), Obsidian Slab (x25), Brute Scale (x1)

There are two types of Regeneration Charms in LEGO Fortnite: Rare and Epic variants. As such, you will need to craft the Rare and Epic Crafting Tables for the respective charms. Here are their recipes:

Rare Regeneration Charm: Heals passively over time and adds four extra hearts to the health bar. Requires: Wool Thread (x3), Copper Bar (x5), Brute Scale (x3), Rough Amber (x10).

Heals passively over time and adds four extra hearts to the health bar. Requires: Wool Thread (x3), Copper Bar (x5), Brute Scale (x3), Rough Amber (x10). Epic Regeneration Charm: Faster passive healing rate over the Rare variant and adds five extra hearts to the health bar. Requires: Heavy Wool Thread (x3), Cut Sapphire (x5), Cursed Bone (x5), Frost Brute Scale (x1)

Here are the locations of each ingredient in LEGO Fortnite, from the Wool of sheep to the scales of monstrous creatures like Brutes:

Wool Thread/Heavy Wool Thread: Obtain normal Wool Thread by petting Sheep to get Wool. Sheep in the Frostland biome featuring gray coats have a small chance of dropping Heavy Wool Thread. Alternately, raising friendship status with a pet sheep can also drop Heavy Wool, but this is time-consuming. Both kinds of Wool can also be found in chests, especially inside Frostland caves.

Obtain normal Wool Thread by petting Sheep to get Wool. Sheep in the Frostland biome featuring gray coats have a small chance of dropping Heavy Wool Thread. Alternately, raising friendship status with a pet sheep can also drop Heavy Wool, but this is time-consuming. Both kinds of Wool can also be found in chests, especially inside Frostland caves. Copper Bar: Crafted via the Metal Smelter using Copper Ores from hot underground caves

Crafted via the Metal Smelter using Copper Ores from hot underground caves Brute Scale: Dropped from a defeated Standard Brute found in the Shores biome

Dropped from a defeated Standard Brute found in the Shores biome Rough Amber: Obtained from Amber veins in the Desert biome

Obtained from Amber veins in the Desert biome Cut Sapphire: Fashioned from Sapphire Ores found in Frostland caverns using a Gem Cutter

Fashioned from Sapphire Ores found in Frostland caverns using a Gem Cutter Cursed Bone: Obtained from deadly Bone Wolves found in Frostland caves

Obtained from deadly Bone Wolves found in Frostland caves Frost Brute Scale: Defeat Frost Brutes seen around the Frostland biome to get this ingredient

LEGO Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

