How to craft and upgrade Longsword in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite offers an abundance of weapons to assist you in overcoming challenges confronted while traversing its stunning landscape. One of these weapons is the Longsword. This armament can be upgraded to its Epic variation, which is one of the game's most powerful weapons, with high endurance and attacking power. It is also an ideal weapon for late-game content.

This article will cover all the necessary steps you need to follow in order to obtain the Longsword and upgrade it to its maximum in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting and upgrading the Longsword in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrading the sword to its maximum potential might take some time. (Image via Epic Games)

The Longsword comes in four tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare and Epic. To unlock the recipe for the first tier, you must unlock the Crafting Bench first. Here are all the recipes you need to craft and upgrade the Crafting Bench.

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (3x) and Granite (5x)

Wood (3x) and Granite (5x) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (8x) and Shell (3x)

Plank (8x) and Shell (3x) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (12x), Marble Slab (15x), Sand Claw (6x), and Sand Shell (3)

Knotroot Rod (12x), Marble Slab (15x), Sand Claw (6x), and Sand Shell (3) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (15x), Obsidian Slab (25x), Brute Scale (1x)

The weapon and equipment recipes are closely linked to your Crafting Bench's level. To obtain more powerful goods, you must also upgrade them. However, before creating the Longsword, you must first unlock the Lumber Mill (which costs 15x granite and 8x wood pieces).

From here, you can make Knotwood Rods, which can be utilized to make the Longsword. The section below contains all the recipes for this weapon.

Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Uncommon Longsword: Knotwood Rod (5x)

Knotwood Rod (5x) Rare Longsword: Copper Bar (12x)

Copper Bar (12x) Epic Longsword: Iron Bar (12x)

Upgrade your Crafting Bench to its maximum rank to get the Epic Longsword. After you finish unlocking the Epic Crafting Bench, it is time to craft an Epic Pickaxe (Requires Obsidian Slabs 8x and Frostpine Rods 5x).

You will need this to harvest Iron that you can find in the Frostlands biome in LEGO Fortnite. Remember that this site is rather challenging, so make sure you are fully prepared to deal with the many threats lurking in this area and the environmental hazards.

After harvesting sufficient Iron, head back to your camp and use the Metal Smelter (requires 15x Brightcores, 35x Obsidian Slabs, and 3x Blast Cores) to get the Iron Bars. Use this resource to obtain the Epic Longsword in LEGO Fortnite.

The purpose of LEGO Fortnite is to survive in the wilderness while also constructing a village and hunting for various materials. This game mixes the popular LEGO building mechanics with Fortnite to create a new spin on the popular multiplayer title.

