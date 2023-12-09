How to get Frostpine and make Frostpine Rods In LEGO Fortnite

As you venture into the late-game stages of LEGO Fortnite, a lot of minerals and resources, including Frostpine, become more and more important for your journey in the vast open world. This valuable mineral is a crucial element of many final crafting projects, and unlocking the secrets to Frostpine requires you to adopt a strategic approach.

Frostpine can be found hiding in the snowy mountains region of LEGO Fortnite. However, acquiring this precious resource demands specific preparations from you, which include equipping yourself with the right items. This article will guide you through how to obtain Frostpine and craft Frostpine Rods to enhance your arsenal.

Obtaining Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Forest Axe (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

In order to harvest Frostpines, you will have to equip the Epic Forest Axe. This means you must upgrade your crafting bench to Epic before delving into the snowy mountains and harvesting Frostpine.

To get your hands on the Epic Forest Axe, you must travel to the lava caves in the desert region of the LEGO Fortnite world to collect essential resources for the Epic Forest Axe, like copper. You should exercise caution as the lava caves demand heat protection to shield your LEGO character from the environment's scorching heat.

After gathering enough resources, you can return to your village and use a crafting bench to craft the Epic Forest Axe. With this tool in your inventory, proceed to the snowy mountains, where you can recognize Frostpines by the snow-draped trees. These unique trees are scattered throughout the snowy mountain region, so keep an eye out to spot them.

Frostpine (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

It is also important to protect yourself from the cold since it can impede your movement and attract hostile NPCs if you don't have adequate cold protection. After collecting a substantial amount of Frostpines from the snow-draped trees, you can make your way back to your village, carrying the crucial ingredient for crafting Frostpine Rods.

Crafting Frostpine Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Lumber Mill (Image via LEGO Fortnite)

After returning to your village, use the Lumber Mill to refine the Frostpines collected by you into powerful Frostpine Rods. Unlike the upgraded crafting bench, the Lumber Mill does not require any upgrades to process Frostpines into Frostpine Rods.

You can add any desired quantity of Frostpines to the Lumber Mill and initiate the conversion into Frostpine Rods. These refined resources will serve as invaluable enhancements in the future for your weapons and tools, offering improved effectiveness and durability.

