How to obtain Iron in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

The LEGO Fortnite mode is very different from the typical battle royale the title is known for, with resources like Iron being at the center of attention. A key element of this newly launched game mode is survival and construction. Naturally, you'll need different resources for these purposes. However, obtaining them can be quite confusing, especially if you're completely new to the game.

Iron is harder to find than some of the other resources in LEGO Fortnite. However, once you have access to the Snowy Biome, finding the resource is only a matter of time.

Where is Iron found in LEGO Fortnite?

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As mentioned earlier, Iron can be found in LEGO Fortnite's Snowy Biome. You must specifically look for the resource inside the gigantic icy caves in this region.

Once you're inside a cave, be on the lookout for shiny materials lined along the wall. As long as you have a source of light with you, it's pretty hard to miss.

How to get Iron from the ice caves

It's one thing to find a resource and another to harvest it successfully. In this case, you'll need a specific tool, and here lies the real challenge. Unlike other resources, a common or uncommon Pickaxe won't work. Instead, you'll have to craft and use a Rare Pickaxe.

To construct one Rare Pickaxe, you'll need eight Obisidian slabs. These slabs can be found inside the lava caves of Dry Valley. You can obtain them using a Rare or better Pickaxe from the black ore veins.

Due to the Snowy Biome's harsh conditions, there are certain precautions that you'll have to take in order to survive. The easiest way to keep yourself warm in the frozen lands is to consume spicy peppers. This food can be found quite easily, but ensure you have a steady supply with yourself.

How to make iron bars in LEGO Fortnite

You can manufacture iron bars at any smelter station as long as you have enough of the resource. To make iron bars, you'll also need Brightcores, which can be found in the lava caves in Dry Valley. Brightcores can be found around the lava, and it's very hard to miss.

That's all you need to know about mining Iron in LEGO Fortnite. Do note that the overall supply might be limited in the beginning, but it will gradually become more accessible later.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!