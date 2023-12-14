Leveling up the Village in LEGO Fortnite is an important task if players want to progress further in their quest for exploration and survival in the unique world. The new game mode has provided a distinctly different dimension and experience to the battle royale title. Players have had a lot to explore, figure out, and build in the LEGO world, with player count consistently posting over millions.

Today's guide provides an overview for players on how they want to level up their villages.

How to upgrade Village in LEGO Fortnite

A Village begins with a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite. Players then need to increase their Village rating by building various different structures. Once the rating reaches a certain point, the Village Square will glow gold, indicating that players can then upgrade or level up their Village. At that time, all they need to do is go to the Village Square, interact with it, and move to the Upgrade Village tab.

Upgrading LEGO Village (Image via ConCon on YouTube)

They will notice all the requirements for the upgrade or level up. They are as follows:

Level Requirements for Upgrade Level Rewards for Upgrade 1 Nil Explorers can be invited to the village, and the Map Marker recipe is unlocked 2 15x wood, 15x granite Villagers can now be hired to gather resources and refine 3 10x plank, 20x granite A new villager can be invited, and villagers can give gifts 4 10x knotroot, 15x plank, 25x granite Villagers can now be hired for cooking and gardening, with more wood types becoming available 5 15x knotroot, 20x plank, 15x marble Villagers are now stronger, with more villager slots unlocked and rare explorers visits. 6 20x knotroot, 20x granite slabs Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloths, and smelt metals. 7 20x knotroot rod, 20x marble slabs Villagers can now gift new recipes 8 30x marble slab, 10x rough amber Villager slot increases by one 9 15x flexwood rod, 15x obsidian, 10x cut amber With more wood and stone types unlocked, villagers can now be sent to gather resources from other areas 10 15x flexwood rod, 30x obsidian slab, 20x cut amber One more villager slot is unlocked.

This covers everything players need to know about upgrading Villages in-game. Given the importance of the place to their progress and advancement in the exploration of the vast open world and survive the harsh conditions, it is no surprise that they would want to upgrade their Villages as soon as they can.

The new LEGO mode has quickly become an unprecedented success as part of the popular battle royale game. Millions of players are diving daily into its world and spend countless hours exploring every nook and cranny. Creative builds have filled up the internet. The dev team promised a new beginning with Chapter 5 Season, and they truly seem to have delivered.

