Leveling up the Village in LEGO Fortnite is an important task if players want to progress further in their quest for exploration and survival in the unique world. The new game mode has provided a distinctly different dimension and experience to the battle royale title. Players have had a lot to explore, figure out, and build in the LEGO world, with player count consistently posting over millions.
Today's guide provides an overview for players on how they want to level up their villages.
How to upgrade Village in LEGO Fortnite
A Village begins with a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite. Players then need to increase their Village rating by building various different structures. Once the rating reaches a certain point, the Village Square will glow gold, indicating that players can then upgrade or level up their Village. At that time, all they need to do is go to the Village Square, interact with it, and move to the Upgrade Village tab.
They will notice all the requirements for the upgrade or level up. They are as follows:
This covers everything players need to know about upgrading Villages in-game. Given the importance of the place to their progress and advancement in the exploration of the vast open world and survive the harsh conditions, it is no surprise that they would want to upgrade their Villages as soon as they can.
The new LEGO mode has quickly become an unprecedented success as part of the popular battle royale game. Millions of players are diving daily into its world and spend countless hours exploring every nook and cranny. Creative builds have filled up the internet. The dev team promised a new beginning with Chapter 5 Season, and they truly seem to have delivered.
