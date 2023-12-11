How to kick out a Villager in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite allows you to recruit intriguing NPCs known as Villagers to aid you in various quests. They are a part of your Village and routinely assist in maintaining the integrity of the region, either by gathering resources or by initiating self-defense measures against enemy raids. However, you may quickly find that there may not be enough room to accomodate all the NPCs as you progress through the game mode.

As such, you will need to kick out Villagers periodically to make room for more useful ones. The process is rather simple and is explained in detail in the next section.

LEGO Fortnite guide: Process to kick out a Villager

The entire process of dismissing a Villager in LEGO Fortnite is broken down below, detailed in steps for easy reference.

1) Head to the location containing the Villager’s bed

Make sure to locate the correct bed (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

You will first need to find the Villager's bed and remove it permanently from your world. Upon locating the bed, you need to interact with it. Make sure to pick the right bed before proceeding to the next step.

2) Smash the bed to destroy it

Destroying the bed (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

To destroy the bed, simply attack it until it disintegrates. Be very careful when destroying it, and double-check whether it belongs to the particular Villager you wish to kick out of your game.

Additionally, make sure to destroy any empty beds you have lying around to prevent the Villager from claiming it.

3) Wait it out for a couple of days

Villagers will automatically leave once they have no bed (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

All that is left to do is to simply wait. The Villager whose bed has been removed will automatically leave the Village after a few days. If you decide to change your mind, you can always build another bed to keep the NPC from leaving. Keep in mind that the beds must be created before the timer expires.

You can then easily recruit new NPCs to your save game. Just make sure to build a new bed before recruiting them.

Why you should routinely cycle between Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Routinely swapping between Villagers is a good practice in LEGO Fortinite. Certain ones offer better stats and more exotic abilties, which make them all the more appealing to add them to your world. You can recruit a total of five Villagers, assuming you have upgraded the base to Level 10.

LEGO Fortnite is a new game mode for the base title, and brings classic LEGO-themed building modes. It is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms.

