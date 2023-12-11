Does LEGO Fortnite autosave? Saving progress and more explained

The immersive world of LEGO Fortnite provides players with a vast canvas for construction, exploration, and creativity. Amidst embarking on thrilling adventures and building towering structures, it becomes pivotal for players to understand the autosave feature and how it works within the new LEGO collaboration game mode.

The potential loss of progress due to forgetfulness or technical issues is one of the greatest anxieties for gamers, and the new LEGO game mode, with its intricate builds and expansive landscapes, intensifies this concern. However, players would be pleased to know that LEGO Fortnite does indeed feature an autosave mechanism to ease these worries.

The built-in functionality is designed to automatically save players' progress and provide a safety net against inadvertent losses of hard-earned constructions and achievements. This article will explain everything players need to know about the intricacies of the LEGO game mode's autosave mechanism, shedding light on how progress is preserved within the game.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to trigger autosave in LEGO Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Understanding how to trigger the autosave is crucial for players seeking to make sure that their progress is preserved consistently. In the LEGO game mode, the autosave feature activates when one of the server's key holders leaves the game. While the creator of the server is an ideal candidate for initiating the autosave, any keyholder leaving the game is sufficient to safeguard progress.

For players on the server that don't possess a key, the initiation of autosave is contingent on a keyholder leaving. Clear communication is essential in such instances, with the departing keyholder letting their fellow players know about their exit to avoid any disruptions during ongoing tasks.

The reassurance lies in the knowledge that the progress made by players will endure until the next time the LEGO Fortnite server is activated.

The game mode's autosave functionality proves to be an invaluable feature not only during planned logouts but also in the face of unexpected technical crashes or glitches. Players can rest assured knowing that their creative endeavors remain intact even in the event of disruptions. When the technical issues are resolved and players rejoin their world, they can seamlessly pick up where they left off.

Expand Tweet

The autosave feature in LEGO Fortnite provides players with a reliable guardian of progress, making sure that their virtual builds and resources are securely stored and can be accessed in the same state players left them.

As players explore, build, and create within the game mode, the autosave feature shows the game's commitment to provide a worry-free and seamless gaming experience.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!