The Fortnite Marshall Magma style gift box is the reward that players are receiving for having attended the Big Bang event in the game. To use this style, they will have to purchase the Eminem skins from the in-game item shop. However, based on the information revealed by Epic Games, some fans are experiencing crashes while trying to open this gift box.

Players are no strangers to random crashes in Epic Games' popular battle royale title, and here are a few reasons why this crash is occuring on some systems.

Why is the Fortnite Marshall Magma style gift box crashing on PC?

As of now, there's no known reason about why the Fortnite Marshall Magma style gift box is crashing on PC. This could probably be attributed to a few bad lines of code. It could also be due to the fact that the device on which it's being opened has a few corrupted files. Epic Games has mentioned that it has taken note of the issue and is working on a fix for the same.

While the developer is working to figure out a fix, here are a few things that you can try if you're experiencing the Fortnite Marshall Magma style crashing on your system:

First of all, check if you've got any corrupted system files. To do so, head over to the Epic Games launcher and then verify Fortnite's file integrity.

When you do so, the launcher will automatically analyse the files and will download whatever files are necessary as replacement.

If there are any corrupted files on your system, then this should solve the issue. If you try opening the Fortnite Marshall Magma style gift box after this, it shouldn't cause your game to crash.

If you still experiece crashes after you verify your game file integrity, it's best if you avoid opening the gift box until Epic Games has deployed a fix for the same. From the looks of it, it's a very minor issue, and the developer won't be launching a patch that is too large in size.

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has gone live, the game has experienced one problem after another. From extended queue times to matchmaking errors, a lot of issues have surfaced.

Although Epic Games has responded to these issues quite promptly, many are of the opinion that the servers cannot handle the volume of the players trying to log into the game at the same time. Considering that the season has just gone live, most of these issues are expected to subside over the next few days.

