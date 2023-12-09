When it comes to growing plants in LEGO Fortnite, you will need two main resources, the first being Soil. Most players are well aware that Soil can be found anywhere and everywhere in the game. All you need is a Shovel, and you are good to go and get yourself some grade-A quality dirt. Fertilizer, on the other hand, which is also needed to grow crops, is rather hard to come by.

Although it's not rare by any means, coming across Fertilizer is still a challenge. Given that they can only be collected in small quantities, this could take a while. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to get a steady supply of it in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, getting Fertilizer is easy but time-consuming. Given below is a step-by-step method to ensure that you have access to a steady supply of resources.

1) Find a large group of domestic animals (Cows and/or Sheep)

Look for a herd of animals to find the most amount of Fertilizer (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

To start collecting Fertilizer, you need to find a group of animals, preferably Cows and Sheep. Depending on the location in which you spawned and other factors, such as the World Seed, a large group of animals could potentially spawn right next to you.

2) Look for Fertilizer on the ground

Keep your eyes peeled for brown lumps on the ground (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Move around the animals and keep looking at the ground to find Fertilizer. It will look like the poop emoji and should not be too hard to spot. However, keep in mind that it blends into the Soil rather easily due to its brown color, especially in areas that are devoid of grass. Interact with it to collect it and keep it in the inventory.

You now have Fertilizer, and you can use it in conjunction with Soil and Seeds to create your very own farm. This can be created within the confines of your Village, tucked safely behind a wall. This will make collecting food on a regular basis much easier.

3) Build a fence around them

Keep domestic animals nearby to ensure a steady supply of Fertilizer (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Rather than going on a wild goose chase to constantly look for Fertilizer, you can build a pen to limit the animals' movement. Building a fence around them will take some time and effort, but it will make regular harvesting of Fertilizer much more convenient.

Every time you log into your LEGO world, there should be Fertilizer lying about. Use this to expand your farm and ensure a steady supply of food. This will also help keep them safe from Skeletons that spawn during the night-cycle. This might take some time to set up, but once done, you will never run out of Fertilizer ever again.

