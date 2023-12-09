How to get soil in LEGO Fortnite

Soil is one of the more basic items in LEGO Fortnite, but it can be slightly tricky to acquire. Most importantly, players won't be able to get this item unless they've built some others that will help them in collecting this.

Considering that it's a survival sandbox game, there are a lot of uses for soil at this point in time. But the process to get it can be slightly tedious.

Items like soil are important in the game because they allow players to build their own garden plots. That said, here's how you can get it in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find soil in LEGO Fortnite

To find soil in LEGO Fortnite, you will first have to craft a shovel for yourself. Here's what you will need to craft a shovel in the game.

Lumber Mill

Wooden rods

Planks

Now, until and unless you've crafted a lumber mill, you won't be able to craft wooden rods or planks in the game. To craft a lumber mill, you will require eight pieces of wood and 15 pieces of stone.

Once you've done that, you will then be able to craft the planks, wooden rods, and finally, the shovel. To craft a shovel, you will need two wooden rods and one plank. Once you're done crafting the shovel, all you need to do is pick it up and dig anywhere.

This should yield one stack of soil in LEGO Fortnite for you to use. As of now, there aren't many uses for the item in the game, but more should be available later on.

How to use soil

At this point in time, the only way to use soil in the game is to make a farm. You will need two stacks of soil and one fertilizer stack. This will yield one plot of farmland. You can then plant seeds in these areas to grow crops, which you can either eat or harvest for more resources.

The process is very slow, but it does have long-term benefits. With a big enough farmland, not only do you get a steady supply of resources, but you also get a steady supply of food as well. Considering that you can play with your friends on the same map, you can trade these for other items that can help you in crafting higher level items.

Apart from this, soil doesn't have any utility in the game. Maybe Epic Games will allow players to make brick and mortar houses in the near future, and that's where soil could play an important role.

