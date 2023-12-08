How to get Granite Slab in LEGO Fortnite

A Granite Slab in LEGO Fortnite is one of the many consumables that you require to craft some of the more advanced buildings in the game. This item isn't available by default, and the only way to currently obtain it is by crafting. However, it is important to note that it isn't available during the early stages of the game. As a result, players will have to make some progress before they can craft this item.

Here's how players can get their hands on Granite Slab in the game.

How to craft the Granite Slab in LEGO Fortnite

To craft a Granite Slab, you need to first craft a Stone Breaker. This machine won't be available to you at the start of the game. You will have to level your village up and then unlock the recipe for the same to be able to craft the Stone Breaker.

After you've met the level requirements, you will need 35 Marble and 20 Knot Root to craft the Stone Breaker. Once you've crafted this item, all you need to do is feed it Granite. For every piece of Granite you put in the Stone Breaker, you get one Granite Slab.

Since you don't need any additional material, you can just collect stones based on the number of slabs that you need. But where do you find Granite on the map?

Where to find Granite in LEGO Fortnite?

Granite is scattered all over the place on the LEGO Fortnite map. The rocks that you come across on the ground are Granite. In fact, once you've made the pickaxe, you can go ahead and swing it at bigger stones to break them down into smaller chunks of this item.

Alternatively, once you have villagers, you can equip them with a pickaxe and then send them off on rock-breaking duties. This will allow you to gather more Granite and convert them into Granite Slabs quickly.

Interestingly enough, you can use the Stone Breaker to convert Marble into Marble Slabs as well. Both these items are very useful when it comes to building structures because they're more durable than wood and allow you to build better defenses around your base.

The LEGO Fortnite release took place two days ago, and it immediately became the most popular mode in the game. It will be interesting to see if it maintains its popularity in the coming days.

