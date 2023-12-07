LEGO Fortnite to collaborate with Star Wars and Marvel, leaks show

The LEGO Fortnite mode has sparked immense excitement and anticipation within the gaming community. Recent leaks from prominent leaker Ako suggest that the game is set to bring iconic characters from Marvel and Star Wars into the LEGO Fortnite collaboration. This marks a thrilling convergence of fan-favorite franchises and promises even more content for players.

The game has established itself as a pioneer in collaborative crossovers, consistently partnering up with other franchises and universes. The upcoming LEGO collaboration is set to bring a vast open-world environment to the game, and the addition of Star Wars and Marvel, juggernaut franchises that have previously joined forces, only adds to the excitement of the latest collaboration.

New leaks hint at upcoming LEGO Fortnite collaborations with Marvel and Star Wars

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The leaks hint at introducing LEGO versions of iconic Star Wars characters into the LEGO game mode. With characters like Darth Vader and Darth Maul already being a part of the game, this new prospect provides fans of the game and the space epic something to look forward to. Imagine exploring the open-world environment as a LEGO Jedi or Sith, wielding lightsabers and engaging in combat with some of the many NPCs across the map.

Expand Tweet

Not to be outdone by Star Wars, Marvel superheroes are also rumored to be a part of the LEGO Fortnite crossover. Marvel is another brand that has been a massive part of the game's collaborative efforts, with Chapter 2 Season 4 even featuring a Marvel-based Battle Pass.

Expand Tweet

Players can potentially expect to engage in epic battles as LEGO versions of iconic superheroes like Iron Man, The Hulk, or Spider-Man. While these characters are already part of the game's massive roster, this new LEGO spin on them could allow players to explore a new environment dressed as their favorite characters from both universes.

Expand Tweet

The surprises don't end there, however, as the leaks suggest that the game will collaborate with the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Chapter 5 Season 1. The collaboration was already hinted at in the Chapter 5 Season 1 reveal trailer, where eagle-eyed players spotted graffiti on the wall that showcased the four turtles.

While it is unclear if the collaboration will be related to the LEGO Fortnite crossover, the idea of playing as one of the iconic turtles is already an exciting aspect for players, and it is yet to be seen how the collaboration will materialize and what it will bring to the game.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!