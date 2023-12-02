Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration all but confirmed

After what seems like an eternity, Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has finally been hinted at officially. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo will most likely be entering the metaverse soon. Epic Games is yet to make any official announcement. However, the evidence they have provided in-game via hints is enough to get the ball rolling.

Multiple graffiti featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can be seen throughout the official Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. A manhole cover can also be seen glowing towards the end of the trailer. Further proof lies at the very end of the trailer. A disclaimer is present on behalf of Viacom International Inc.

Given that the intellectual rights for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are owned by them, this is a clear indication that a collaboration is coming. It is noteworthy to point out that Epic Games would not have been able to place graffiti showcasing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles without obtaining distribution rights first.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and could change after official confirmation.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

When could the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration arrive?

Expand Tweet

Given the sheer scope of the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, it could kick off mid-season. This is usually when Epic Games introduces major crossovers. At times, they play a small part in the storyline. At others, they are merely represented as cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Aside from cosmetics, the manhole cover, which was glowing in the official trailer could feature as a weapon or perhaps offer players a quick escape route. Since Chapter 5 Season 1 is called "Underground," this would add to the overall lore.

Expand Tweet

Much like Port-a-Potties that have been a staple in-game feature for years, these glowing manholes may allow players to fast-travel. They would be able to access "underground" locations in a jiffy or use it to traverse around.

While this is based on speculation, with Epic Games pushing the envelope further each time, it could become a reality. Thankfully, players will not have to wait long to find out as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will go live in less than 24 hours once downtime ends.

Could Master Splinter and Shredder be part of the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration?

Expand Tweet

Given how iconic these characters are, it would be likely that they will be featured as Outfits in the Item Shop. They could be introduced during the second wave of the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

Since the first wave would already feature four Outfits, Epic Games will not add more. This has been a pattern they have followed ever since the major collaboration with Naruto that took place towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.

All said and done, having "turtles in a half shell” added to the game would make for the perfect Squad Outfits. Each member could cosplay as one of the turtles and yell, "Cowabunga, dude!” after eliminating an opponent.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!