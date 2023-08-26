Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Fortnite collaboration found in Chapter 4 Season 4 game files

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has been rumored for some time now. Although this is not the first time that these speculations have been running wild, there's more evidence to back up these claims this time around. According to a source (leaksxdefiant on Twitter), there is a very strong possibility for a collaboration in Chapter 4 Season 4.

In a post shared by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, he mentions a few key points that indicate a collaboration is in the works. However, despite the information at hand, it's not official in any way. Nevertheless, there are four key points that are talked about regarding the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Here's a detailed breakdown of each one.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration seems imminent in Chapter 4 Season 4

According to the leakers/data-miners, the four signs of an imminent Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration are staring players right in the face. The first piece of evidence is a big encrypted PAK file that was found during the update v26.00. It's yet to be decrypted and no one knows what's inside of it.

The second bit of evidence is the existence of a mysterious "FungusNinja" set. It's unclear what it contains, but the naming scheme seems to be related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The third and perhaps the most important piece of evidence is that Fall Guys recently had a collaboration with TMNT.

Given that Epic Games owns Fall Guys, having the characters come to Fortnite as well will not be too difficult. The final piece of evidence of a potential Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes from a yet to be released item called Pizza Party. Since there are no pizzerias on the island, the only link between pizza this season are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

That said, this is still all just a working theory. Without any leaks or official information, this is all that's there to go on for the time being. However, this is not the first time that information about a potential Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has surfaced.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has been rumored since January 2022

On January 9, 2022, Shpeshal_Nick stated that Paramount had apparently signed a deal with Epic Games to bring their IPs to Fortnite. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was explicitly mentioned as one of those IPs. While this news was exciting, it fizzled out in a few days. However, this was not the end of things.

A few months later, on August 20, 2022, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was mentioned again, this time in an online survey. Given that surveys are used for feedback to see what's popular and what's not, this was a huge deal in a way. Yet gain, the excitement lasted only for a few brief days.

For months there was nothing new until the end of Chapter 4 Season 1. Players started hearing weird noises coming from the sewer system in Slappy Shores. Considering the noises were specifically coming from a manhole, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration was being speculated. Although the noises did eventually die out, the rumors never did.

With all that being said, the new pieces of evidence strongly suggest that a collaboration will occur soon. When is hard to say, but it will most definitely happen in Chapter 4 Season 4. With Chapter 4 Season 5 rumored to focus on the Lego collaboration, this is the best time to bring "Heroes in a Half Shell'' to the metaverse.

