Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Release date, all cosmetics, and more

Street Fighter 6 revealed a massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration during EVO 2023. The heroes in a half-shell will be coming to Capcom’s hit fighting game, at least, in a manner of speaking. Players won’t be receiving new characters based on the turtles, but they can at least look like them. While there are no confirmed prices or unlocks, we know more or less what to expect from this limited-time crossover.

If you want to pick up some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed gear in Street Fighter 6, here’s what you need to know. While you won’t have to wait long, it will likely be around for a limited time.

When does the Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab begin?

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Get radical gear, emotes, stamps, and more cosmetic options for your custom avatar! Cowabunga! Scarf down that slice of pizza to prepare for the @TMNT x #StreetFighter6 collaboration on August 8.Get radical gear, emotes, stamps, and more cosmetic options for your custom avatar! pic.twitter.com/V11cDOMZPk

The Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration will begin on August 8, 2023, after some server downtime. The servers will be down for a few hours later today so that Capcom can get ready for the collaboration to begin. Sadly, that means players will not have access to the game during this period. Now that EVO has ended, it’s time to look toward new content and things to be excited about.

This means players will be able to unlock incredibly cool rewards for their avatars, and perhaps even for use in battle when the SF6 x TMNT collaboration begins.

What cosmetics are available in Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab?

SF6 players can look forward to various Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gear in this collaboration. The trailer has shown at least four costumes - one for each of the four turtles. The teaser does show what appear to be in-game renders, so they may be useable on your avatars in battle.

Unfortunately, the Zenny cost of this content is currently unknown. If you want to know what sorts of items you can unlock, we have a list below.

Known cosmetics for SF6 x TMNT

Full costumes for all four turtles

Colored masks and other accessories

Emotes

Titles

In-game mobile wallpapers

In-game camera filters

TMNT-inspired Chat Stamps

Avatars

Street Fighter 6 will welcome the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the Battle Hub for a limited time when this collaboration kicks off on August 8, 2023, after server maintenance.