5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films to watch before Mutant Mayhem’s premiere

Originally a comic book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has evolved into a big media franchise over the years, which spans animated series, live-action films, videos games, and more.

Its interesting premise is definitely one of the biggest reasons that makes the franchise so appealing. After all, who wouldn't want to learn more about the adventures of four anthropomorphic turtle brothers who have been trained to fight the forces of evil by their skilled sensei, who is a rat.

Over the years, there have been many films about the turtle heroes, and the most recent one is scheduled to release on August 2, 2023. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will be voicing the four brothers in the upcoming Mutant Mayhem movie.

In the film, the turtles come out of hiding and carry out acts of heroism and hope to be accepted by humans. They plan to bring down a crime syndicate, but an army of mutants stand in their way.

It has been years since the release of the last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which is why fans are excited to see what Mutant Mayhem holds. They are hoping that it will be able to hopefully rise above the benchmark set by its predecessors.

5 entertaining Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films that will turn you into a fan of the franchise

1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

This was the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. In this movie, Donatello Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo are on a mission to save Splinter, their sensei, from the clutches of Shredder and his Foot Clan.

High-stakes mission, witty dialogues, formidable opponents, and exciting fights—this movie has everything that fans can ask for. Viewers will especially appreciate the effort that went into making the detailed costumes that add greatly to the viewing experience.

2) TMNT (2007)

If you prefer animated movies, then TMNT is one that you should definitely be watching. The first animated film in the franchise, this movie has a stellar voice cast, which includes big names such as Chris Evans, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Stewart, and Laurence Fishburne, among others.

In this movie, the four brothers have parted ways after their last fight against the Shredder. However, Splinter senses something big is coming, and the brothers will have to find a way to reunite to fight and win the battle against evil.

The look of the characters in the movie is very similar to their comic book versions, which fans will love. The narrative is a little darker than usual, but it is still intriguing and has a nice balance of action and humor.

3) Turtles Forever (2009)

Crossover films have gained popularity over the years, and so fans will not be surprised that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has also explored the concept. Turtles Forever was a produced as a special treat for fans, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the characters.

If you are an ardent fan of the franchise, you will certainly enjoy this movie that features two different incarnations of the turtles. Twice the turtles means twice the action, and twice the humor, which can never be a bad thing.

4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

In terms of a reboot that hoped to appeal to a new fanbase, this movie definitely fared better than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) in terms of a stronger narrative, interesting characters, and more engaging action scenes. Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson, Jeremy Howard, and Noel Fisher are the actors who voiced the turtle heroes.

Fans are well-acquainted with Shredder, a notorious villain, who makes regular appearances in the lives of the turtle brothers. However in this film, the focus is more on Krang, another noteworthy super-villain, who has plans to invade Earth.

5) Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

Fans of DC won't be able to pass on this one. In this animated movie, the turtles are tracking Shredder, which leads them to Gotham. When they meet Batman, they fight him, believing that he is on Shredder's side. However, eventually, they resolve the misunderstanding and plan to work together to bring down their enemies.

The ways the two worlds collide definitely makes this movie a must-watch. Also, the film has a certain charm to it as it combines the witty humor and impressive action sequences of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the dark, gloomy, and violent aspects commonly linked to Gotham and Batman.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theatres soon, and fans can watch these entertaining titles to raise their anticipation for the upcoming release.