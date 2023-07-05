5 upcoming DC projects after The Flash

The Flash, the latest DC project that was released just a few weeks ago, has garnered mostly positive reviews. The performances by the lead actors have been highly praised by movie lovers, but many found that the effects and screenplay lacked the punch that fans were looking for.

In this movie, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother. However, he soon realizes that changing the past has disastrous consequences, and his actions compromise the safety of humankind.

Sasha Calle plays the role of Kara aka Supergirl, and Michael Shannon plays General Zod.

The Flash is set in the current DC Extended Universe. Now that the DC Universe is looking at a rehaul at the hands of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans are hoping that DC will soon be able to give Marvel a run for its money.

The first movie part of the new DCU will be Superman: Legacy, which will release only in 2025. But, fans don't need to be disheartened as there are other interesting DC projects on the way that will help fill the gap until then.

Blue Beetle, and 4 other upcoming DC projects that fans should put on their must-watch list

1) My Adventures with Superman (July 7, 2023)

Having a secret identity can be tough work, as showcased by Clark Kent in this upcoming DC project. Set to release on Adult Swim, on July 6, 2023, this show will explore how Kal-El juggles between being the courageous superhero, Superman, and the new intern at work, Clark Kent. Viewers will also get to see how Lois Lane becomes a star reporter.

Jack Quaid voices Superman, while Alice Lee steps in to voice Lois Lane. Ishmel Sahid plays Jimmy Olsen, the photographer. From the trailer, it seems like this upcoming DC project is going to be a fun watch, with plenty of relatable and hilarious moments that will keep fans invested.

2) Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

One of the most anticipated DC projects in 2023, this movie will introduce Xolo Maridueña as the lead character. He plays Jaime Reyes who returns to his hometown after graduation.

Somehow he ends up with an ancient alien biotechnological relic called the Scarab. Surprisingly, it chooses him to become a symbiotic host and helps Reyes become the superhero, Blue Beetle.

Maridueña's role in Cobra Kai helped put him on the map. Fans of the actor will be eager to see his portrayal of the DC superhero who hasn't gotten a lot of attention till now. It is interesting to note that James Gunn has mentioned that the character of Blue Beetle will most certainly be a part of the new DC universe.

3) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20, 2023)

In the last movie in the current DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa reprises his role as the superhero in this upcoming DC project. Aquaman is yet again tasked with saving Atlantis and the world, but this time, he will need help, which he will find in an unlikely ally.

Although filming finished back in early 2022, there are many production setbacks that pushed back the release dates considerably. Nevertheless, DC fans are more than happy that this DC project will finally be released at the end of the year.

Fans can expect quite a few old characters to return, including Amber Heard.

4) Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4, 2024)

Joker (2019) was a big hit and fans were understandably interested to see if the character would return in a sequel. When Joker: Folie à Deux was announced, fans knew that something special was in the works.

The talented Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role as the Joker, and he will be joined by Lady Gaga who will be playing Harley Quinn.

Given that this sequel is a musical thriller, it is not surprising that Lady Gaga was cast in the lead opposite Phoenix. It will be interesting to see how this DC project can highlight the musical elements while maintaining the dark and cynical vibe that fans associate with Joker.

5) The Penguin (2024)

Most DC projects are putting the spotlight on the superheroes from the DC Universe, but this upcoming show will take a different path. In this spin-off show, fans will get a deeper look at one of Batman's adversaries - the Penguin. It will explore how he makes a name for himself in Gotham's underworld.

This DC project has gotten fans particularly interested as the talented Colin Farrell will be playing the role of Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka Penguin. This is definitely one show that ardent DC fans wouldn't want to miss out on.

There is still time for the new DC Universe to get into gear, and these interesting upcoming DC projects will ensure that DC fans have something to look forward to while they wait.

