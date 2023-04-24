3 popular Jason Momoa movies amid Aquaman 2 reports

With his dark hair and piercing gaze, Jason Momoa has become one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his performances in both television and film.

While Momoa first gained widespread attention for his portrayal of Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, he has since gone on to star in other major Hollywood productions as well, including DC's Aquaman, a character that he played to perfection.

With the first teaser poster for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being spotted at CinemaCon, there has been much speculation from fans about the Aquaman sequel and what it holds for Momoa's Arthur Curry.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First teaser poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ on display at #CinemaCon First teaser poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ on display at #CinemaCon. https://t.co/0a95YVhagi

Let us take a look at some of his films you should not miss watching.

Dune and two other Jason Momoa movies that should be on your watchlist

1) Conan the Barbarian (2011)

In the 2011 film Conan the Barbarian, Jason Momoa played the iconic role of Conan, a fierce warrior who seeks revenge against the man who killed his father and destroyed his village.

Momoa's portrayal of Conan was praised for his physicality and intense presence on screen. He captures the character's fierce determination and brute strength, while also showing moments of vulnerability and emotional depth.

Despite mixed reviews for the film as a whole, Momoa's performance as Conan was widely praised, and the film helped solidify his status as a leading action star.

2) Dune (2021)

Jason Momoa plays the character Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, the film follows the story of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), a young nobleman from the planet Caladan who is sent to the desert planet Arrakis to oversee the extraction of a valuable resource.

Momoa's performance as Duncan Idaho is praised for his charismatic and likable portrayal. He brings a sense of humor and levity to the role, while also conveying the character's fierce loyalty and unwavering dedication to his mission.

Momoa's performance adds depth and nuance to Duncan Idaho's character and serves as a highlight of the film.

3) Road to Paloma (2014)

Momoa's directorial debut, Road to Paloma, is a film about a Native American man who is on the run after avenging his mother's murder. Apart from directing, Momoa also acts in the lead role of Robert Wolf, a skilled motorcyclist who travels across the country, meeting a variety of characters and experiencing a range of emotions.

Jason Momoa's performance in Road to Paloma is understated and nuanced, showcasing his range as an actor. Wolf is a complex and troubled character, and Momoa portrays his inner turmoil with sensitivity and depth.

In addition to directing and starring in the film, Jason Momoa also co-wrote the screenplay with Jonathan Hirschbein and Robert Homer Mollohan. The film was praised for its strong performances, gripping story, and beautiful cinematography, cementing Momoa's reputation as a talented filmmaker and actor.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to be released on December 20, 2023.

