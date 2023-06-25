Who is Xolo Maridueña? Meet the actor who plays Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle

22-year-old Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the upcoming film titled Blue Beetle. This will mark only his second full-length film and he has managed to make a name for himself in the industry in a very short span of time. The actor is best known for portraying a Karate expert in the hit Netflix show, Cobra Kai.

Apart from Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, Blue Beetle will also star Adriana Barraza as Nana, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Rudy.

Xolo Maridueña got his big break at the age of 16 when he starred as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai

Born on June 9, 2001, Xolo Maridueña has roots in Mexico, Cuba, and Ecuador. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and his first name Ramario pays tribute to his uncles Ramón and Mario.

The actor kicked off his career by appearing as a model in a Sears catalog. His big break came in 2018 when he starred as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. He was 16 at the time and wowed fans and critics with his phenomenal performance.

On August 1, 2021, he was offered the role of Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle. The actor expressed his excitement about portraying a Latino superhero and spoke about the importance of representation during an interview with Variety.

"The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s (Blue Beatle) a Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him. I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important," he said.

After getting cast as Blue Beatle/Jaime Reyes, Xolo Maridueña shared that he had a background in martial arts and was going to gain some muscle mass to play the DC superhero.

"Luckily I have a background in martial arts and training in that kind of realm but this is a whole different game, this is like the big boys, so I’m ready to pack on a couple pounds and hit the gym. It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m not going to take it lightly, and we’re about to make a kick-a*s movie," he continued.

Some of Maridueña's best-known projects include Parenthood, Mack & Moxy, Rush Hour, Twin Peaks, Victor and Valentino, Cleopatra in Space, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and Batwheels.

Blue Beetle synopsis

The official synopsis of Blue Beetle as per IMDb reads:

"An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film starring Xolo Maridueña will be released in the USA on August 18, 2023.

