DC's Blue Beetle director faces cancellation after Donald Trump assassination tweet surfaces

Blue Beetle only recently launched its first trailer and dark clouds have already begun to loom over the project, thanks to director Angel Manuel Soto. The film is big on Latino representation as a lot of the talent involved in front of and behind the cameras (including director Soto) is Latino. However, it could get shot down even before it tries to fly, as director Soto is facing cancelation over an old tweet.

Something similar happened to James Gunn after old offensive tweets by him resurfaced. However, Gunn was able to salvage his reputation. Now, Angel Manuel Soto could face cancelation over a horrific deleted tweet implying Donald Trump’s assassination.

Blue Beetle director’s tweet from 2018 resurfaces

Director Angel Manuel Soto’s deleted tweet (Image via DC)

Back in 2018, when Donald Trump was President of the US, Angel Manuel Soto tweeted that Trump’s presidency should end the same way that Abraham Lincoln’s did, implying an assassination.

While he deleted the tweet recently, a screenshot of the same is now making rounds on social media.

So, the director of the upcoming DCU movie is facing a lot of heat as people aren’t happy about his implication regarding Trump’s assassination.

Mara Jade @OG_MaraJade To anyone still defending the “Batman’s a fascist” as just a joke in “Blue Beetle”, explain this deleted tweet from director @angelmanuelsoto To anyone still defending the “Batman’s a fascist” as just a joke in “Blue Beetle”, explain this deleted tweet from director @angelmanuelsoto 👇 https://t.co/yQls25etNL

Ed J @FlightBaron3 @DDayCobra @angelmanuelsoto Stays in the internet forever...This dude is basically hoping Trump has the same fate as president Lincoln. The type of garbage we now get to direct films. No wonder why Hollywood is crumbling these days. @DDayCobra @angelmanuelsoto Stays in the internet forever...This dude is basically hoping Trump has the same fate as president Lincoln. The type of garbage we now get to direct films. No wonder why Hollywood is crumbling these days. https://t.co/PQSh5hBUdp

Blue Beetle has a devoted fanbase, but the party could be spoiled if sparks from this deleted tweet catch fire.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has managed to contain the backlash over Ezra Miller as a lot of people are looking forward to the upcoming Flash film despite what the actor has done in the past. But facing a similar situation regarding Blue Beetle might be a really tough ask.

Why Blue Beetle could still survive

Director Angel Manuel Soto (Image via DC)

While people are sharing their views on Soto’s old tweet, the topic hasn’t garnered a lot of attention yet. Reports suggest that James Gunn loves the upcoming DC film and wants to keep it in his rebooted DCU.

It is possible that Xolo Maridueña could have a long future as Jaime Reyes, the protagonist of Blue Beetle. And for that to happen, Warner Bros. will have to handle the PR situation regarding Soto before it gets worse.

Since James Gunn bounced back strongly after being fired by Disney, it is possible that he will push for the same to happen with Angel Manuel Soto. After the failure of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the success of Soto's film has become very crucial. So, WB might try to contain the situation in the same way as they handled the case of Ezra Miller.

However, if things start to get out of hand, then we might even see an apology coming from the director in the near future. Either way, preventive measures would be taken to save Xolo Maridueña’s upcoming DC movie so that it doesn’t get harmed by any sort of bad PR.

DC’s Blue Beetle releases on August 18, 2023.

