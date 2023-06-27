My Adventures With Superman cast list and characters explored

The new animated series, My Adventures With Superman, is all set to air on Adult Swim on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The show focuses on Clark Kent's early days as he learns what it means to become a superhero. It depicts his numerous adventures whilst also exploring his romance with Lois Lane.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

""My Adventures with Superman” is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.''

The description further states:

''The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.''

The voice cast features Jack Quaid, who voices the titular role, along with various others who play key supporting roles. The show is helmed by Jake Wyatt.

My Adventures With Superman cast: Jack Quaid and others to feature in new animated series

1) Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman

Actor Jack Quaid voices the lead role of Superman in My Adventures With Superman. The series focuses on Clark's early days and his journey towards becoming a superhero.

It'll be interesting to see how Quaid's performance pans out in the series. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a thoroughly impressive performance.

Apart from My Adventures With Superman, Jack Quaid is known for his appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like The Boys, Logan Lucky, and The Hunger Games, to name a few.

2) Alice Lee as Lois Lane

Alice Lee dons the role of Lois Lane in the new superhero series. Lois Lane is an aspiring investigative journalist who ends up falling in love with Clark Kent.

She's known for her ambitious nature and it'll be fascinating to see how the show would explore her journey.

Alice Lee's other notable acting credits include Brittany Runs a Marathon, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and Switched at Birth, among many more.

3) Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen

Ishmel Sahid lends his voice to the character of Jimmy Olsen in My Adventures With Superman. Olsen is a budding photographer who's working under Lois Lane and is good friends with both Lane and Kent.

Actor Ishmel Sahid has previously starred in Cousins for Life, A Knock at the Door, Kingdom, Jury Duty, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars numerous other actors voicing key supporting/minor roles like:

Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang

Michael Emerson as Brainiac

Michael Yurchak as Winslow Schott

Vincent Tong as Steve Lombard

Don't forget to watch My Adventures With Superman on Adult Swim on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

