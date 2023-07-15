Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collaboration: What to expect, rewards, and more

Both Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6 are new releases from Capcom. The former is a third-person dino shooter while the latter is the game developer’s iconic fighting game franchise. Despite the huge difference in how these titles are played, Capcom revealed a collaboration between the two. They had previously teased it during their Capcom Showcase over at this year’s Summer Game Fest, but no further information was given.

However, they recently provided some tidbits regarding the aforementioned crossover as they announced a release date for the content. They also revealed something nifty for SF6 players.

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collab

Crossover release date and what fans should expect from it

The Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 teaser during the Capcom Showcase announced that the collaboration will officially go live this fall. However, it appears that players will have to be patient since the content is scheduled to be rolled out in mid-October as part of Exoprimal's second season.

Alongside the collab’s release, Capcom will also be dishing out new modules, rigs, and an Ocean Platform game map. The developer also revealed that Exofighters players who happen to have saved data for SF6 on their gaming devices could earn a special decal (Street Fighter 6 logo) that can be flexed within the multiplayer third-person shooter.

To obtain the decal, you must be playing the third-person shooter on the gaming platform on which your Street Fighter 6 saved data is also stored.

Another collab after Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6

One hot Hadouken coming up. (Credits: Capcom)

If the game’s roadmap is anything to go by, Exoprimal is scheduled to have its second collaboration with another of Capcom’s famed franchises, Monster Hunter. It was also revealed that the third season update will add Beta variant Exosuits and a new dino enemy dubbed the Neo Triceratops. All these are scheduled for a January 2024 release.

In the meantime, the game’s first Title Update is set for an August 16 release, as it will treat players with 10 Alpha variant Exosuits, which will come with a new set of weapons. A new game mode dubbed Savage Gauntlet will also be rolled out during this Title Update, though the Exofighters can enjoy this earlier since it will be made playable this July 28.

The game is already out and available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.