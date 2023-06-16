How to easily counter Dee Jay in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has brought back Dee Jay, who's always out there to have fun and brings that hyped-up attitude whenever he's in a fight. The famed dance music superstar has fused his dancing prowess and fighting skills, devastating his moveset. To that end, his attacks are one of the trickiest in the game's latest sequel.

There are already numerous online contents detailing tips and tutorials on how to play this character in the game. However, it may seem that there is only a handful of how to punish/counter his moves. Folks who are new to the game or already having difficulty dealing with Dee Jay might find a helpful suggestion or two in facing the Jamaican celebrity.

Dee Jay's flashy moves in Street Fighter 6

How to deal with him

While retaining moves like the Machine Gun Uppercut from previous titles, the developers have added some new ones to his arsenal. He's also one of the characters preferred by players who have a penchant for applying pressure to their opponents. Those who main the character often perform his Jus Cool move to do such a tactic.

Another thing worth noting is that he's got some low attacks which are good in setting up his heavy Air Slashers. This got some Street Fighter 6 players scratching their heads on how to punish or at least counter him.

A couple of Dee Jay moves to watch out

With that in mind, players must be wary of his lows while facing him. In line with this, players may get a bit too confident and do a bit of a slide which is very much punishable. The move's recovery time is too slow, leaving him open.

As for the aforementioned Air Slashers, this can be countered whether a heavy or its EX iteration. You can either jump or DI (Drive Impact) such moves. For those unaware, Drive Impact can be triggered by pressing both the high punch (HP) and the high kick (HK) simultaneously.

He is undoubtedly one of the exciting players in Street Fighter 6. Nonetheless, the tweaked moveset, mixed with some new ones, can still be deemed predictable. Some players main the character depending only on a couple of his moves to do good in a fight.

Another thing worth noting is that the skill level required to continuously play the character without exposing themselves to being punished by their opponents is pretty high.

There you have it, some tips on how to counter/punish some of Dee Jay's attacks in Street Fighter 6.

