How to easily counter Blanka in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter’s big green brute – Blanka, is back in the game series’ latest installment with his electrifying personality. Since the character’s introduction in Street Fighter II, he has become one of the fan favorites, appearing in numerous titles and spin-offs of the iconic game series ever since. Brazil’s defender of nature now works as an adventure tour guide hoping to be famous and give his mom a comfy life.

Blanka's movement is one of the reasons why he’s unpredictable in the game. Such an ability confuses his opponents, making them clueless about his next move. He also has long-reaching strikes that allow him to cover ground in a speedy manner. Albeit having a penchant for trolling his opponents, Blanka can still be countered, provided that you familiarize his movesets.

Blanka’s annoying move in Street Fighter 6

The Rolling Attack, a.k.a. The Blanka Ball

This is probably one of the trickiest moves in Street Fighter – Blanka’s infamous Rolling Attack. It’s so tricky that players, especially those new to the fighting game, struggle to counter/punish it.

The usual attack on block in Street Fighter 6 is very much punishable. However, this move of the character is quite a handful, and you’ll get destroyed when you face a Blanka main in the game. Even Dhalsim, who is known to be an effective counter for the character, is no match for the Rolling Attack.

It may well seem that the only Street Fighter 6 character that can get back at him right after he uses it is Guile. If you have a filled-up Super Gauge, performing a level one Sonic Hurricane will connect to him after he performs the move.

As for the rest of the fighters in the game, there are still other ways to get even with this Rolling Attack.

Ways to counter/punish the move in Street Fighter 6

The simplest way is to evade it by jumping. A logical tactic that can be mixed with a counter depending on where you are placed on the screen. If you’re near or at the corner of the screen, you can jump and connect some combos on him.

Another way is learning your character’s best arsenal for airborne attacks like the Rolling Attack. A couple of these moves include E. Honda’s Sumo Headbutt and Ryu’s Shoryuken (Dragon Punch).

Performing a Perfect Parry would also be another suggestion, though this is the most difficult way to counter the Rolling Attack in Street Fighter 6. Nonetheless, if you’ve already mastered to time his attack perfectly, you can go ahead and get even.

That’s it, folks. Go ahead and try these tips against Blanka and see what works best for you.

