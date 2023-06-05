How to unlock Blanka's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is packed with varied fighters and combat styles to master. Each character is distinct from one another and the roster ranges from iconic faces to brand new ones. Many of them have also recieved design makeovers for the latest entry in Capcom's beloved fighting-game series. However, players may wish to relive nostalgis by donning their original look and it is thankfully possible to achieve that in Street Fighter 6.

Follow along as this guide goes into details on how to get Blanka's alternate outfit in the game. Further, two methods have been discussed and depending on their preferences, players can choose either of them.

How to unlock Blanka's original outfit in Street Fighter 6?

Called Outfit 2, this cosmetic appearance represents the debut design of each character, and not just Blanka. By default, this old-school look is purchasable from the in-game shop. Follow the steps below to equip it:

Open the Multi-Menu while on the main menu screen of the game and select Shop. Click the first section labelled Costume to find alternate designs for all characters. Scroll down to find Blanka's outfit, which is his bare-chested appearance from Street Fighter 2 Turbo.

Like other picks on the list, Outfit 2 costs 50 Fighter Coins to unlock, which is the premium currency in Street Fighter 6. Unfortunately, shelling out real money is the fastest and easiest way to get it.

Although there is another way to earn these costumes, it takes some effort on the player's part. To put it simply, you must grind through the World Tour single-player mode to unlock Outfit 2. Each of the 18 characters will appear as Masters throughout the campaign, who teach your custom avatar protagonist new ways of battling.

With Blanka also among them, you will have to first earn their trust. This is done by raising Bond Levels, which is achieved by completing freindship missions with them. These in turn need to be unlocked by first learning and frequently using that character's fighting style. In Blanka's case, he posseses wild and electrifying combos. Overall, friendship missions will help raise friendship level with the character and maxing it out will grant his Outfit 2 for free.

You can also choose to offer Blanka a gift to quickly raise his friendship level. Each Master in the game has their favorite gifts, which can be purchased from shops in World Tour using the in-game currency called Zennys. Blanka loves the "Knock-off Blanka-chan Doll," so you should earn the required amount of money and gift him as much as possible to raise his friendship level quickly.

With that out of the way, you should unlock the Outfit 2 for Blanka in no time. You can also change the costume's colors, of which there are a few palette swaps to pick from. Once this outfit has been obtained, it can also be used in actual 1v1 fights, including online matches.

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023. It is developed and published by Capcom, and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

