How to easily counter Cammy in Street Fighter 6

Cammy White has made a return to Street Fighter 6. Since her introduction in Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, she has been an instant favorite among players and also appeared in future installments of the game series. She has been deemed one of the quickest-moving and agile characters in Street Fighter 6, making her one of the top picks by players.

Such attributes allow her to move in faster on her opponents and deliver lethal combos. This makes Cammy a tough character to counter. However, to successfully do so, you must familiarize yourself with her attacks. To that end, here are some tips on how to counter Cammy in Street Fighter 6.

Countering Cammy in Street Fighter 6

Quick Spinning Knuckle

Cammy, like other Street Fighter 6 characters, utilizes an arsenal of attacks and special moves when facing an adversary. However, we will focus on how to counter a few of the character’s irksome moves.

First off is evading her Quick Spin Knuckle, a rolling attack that allows her to move forward. This can be done by doing a backward quarter circle on the controller and pressing any of the punch buttons.

Countering this depends on which punch button was pressed. Blocking it would be the best option if she performs light Quick Spin Knuckles. But against a heavy attack, jab to thwart it.

It’s also advisable to jump as soon as you see the attack coming or tap the kick button for a counter. If you’re confident enough to go head-on with this attack, parry it by pressing both the Medium Punch and Medium Kick simultaneously.

Perfectly parrying the attack will grant you a Punish Counter, allowing you to take away a significant chunk out of her life bar.

The Hooligan Combination

Another notable attack of hers in Street Fighter 6 is the Hooligan Combination, where she jumps into the air and curls up like a ball. This can be triggered by performing a forward quarter circle and any of the punch buttons.

If you’re at the receiving end of her attacks, you must interrupt this, as it is used by players to set up their succeeding strikes. Like the Quick Spin Knuckle, you can either evade it by jumping back from it or turning your evasion into a counterattack by tapping on a kick button.

Try any of these simple tips to counter Cammy in Capcom's latest installment of their fighting game series and see what works best for you.

Poll : 0 votes