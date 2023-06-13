How to easily counter Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

Kimberly Jackson is one of the new characters introduced in Street Fighter 6. As a kunoichi fighter of the Bushinryu style under Guy’s tutelage, she is out to prove that she has what it takes to be a world-class fighter. The fighting style has provided her with a moveset that utilizes a lot of footwork. To that end, be prepared for a flurry of kicks coming your way when you go toe-to-toe (no pun intended) with her.

Despite being a new character in the game, Kimberly's attacks deal massive damage, so both tenured and new players will need to familiarize themselves with her moves. As every fighting game fan knows, Street Fighter is not just all about offense, so you'll also have to do some defending and countering attacks. This article will offer some tips to counter Kimberly in Capcom’s latest offering.

Kimberly’s ninja moves in Street Fighter 6

Dealing with Guy’s student Kimberly

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly is a mid-range fighter and can easily retaliate against her opponent whenever she sees an opening. However, such an advantage can still be countered by using grapple attacks.

With that in mind, if you happen to main other Street Fighter 6 characters like E. Honda, Marisa, and Zangief, who are powerhouses in the grappling game, Kimberly will likely be in trouble. As mentioned, since she’s considered a mid-ranger, the character can also be countered with Dhalsim and JP, who have ranged attacks that cover more distance than hers.

What are Kimberly’s trickiest moves?

One of the moves unique to Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 is her Hisen Kick, which is basically a quick leaping kick that will surely smack you if you’re not acquainted with it. Blocking it and tapping the jab (a standing jab to specific) button is one of the most effective ways to deal with it.

The Hidden Variable is also a tricky move from Kimberly as she teleports to set up an attack. Just like her Hisen Kick, this too can be countered/interrupted by either a jab (sitting or standing) or a standing light kick.

This attack also has another iteration where she gets teleported above you. You’ll just have to either block high on this one or do a standing jab to punish Kimberly. If you’re confident enough with your character, you can set up a bit of a 1-2 combo to clip her.

In line with this, the character has some audio and visual cues that hint at where she will be teleported. She’ll be using two shades of blue spray paint while saying “Freestyle” if she's teleporting sideways. On the other hand, she will use yellow and pink spray paint while saying “In and out” if she’s teleporting upwards.

You just be wary of these attacks to counter Kimberly in Street Fighter 6. If you want to come out victorious, make sure you study her moveset before you face her.

