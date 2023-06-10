Street Fighter 6 Kimberly complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Kimberly, the heir to Guy's Bushinryu in Street Fighter 6, is an exciting new character. She's fast, impactful, and more than capable of mixing up any opponent in Capcom's latest fighting game. She's quite popular, and her ability to cross up her foes cannot be underestimated. We'll be going over several combos you can use with this particular character, but it's not a complete list yet.

As time passes, we'll update this Kimberly guide with more combos you can use in Street Fighter 6. In addition to the notation, we'll also provide a visual guide to see how the combos are supposed to look in the game.

Kimberly combo guide for Street Fighter 6

1) Basic/BnB combos for Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > LP-MP-HP-HK

When you see those attacks linked together by a hyphen, you must hit them all back to back. Not canceling; it's a string of rapid inputs. MIR and VesperArcade brought some incredibly useful combos to the table today for one of the best characters in the game.

c.MP > MP-HP XX QCF.PP > j.MP XX [AIR] QCB.HK

Things get a bit more complex with the next combo. Starting at crouching Medium, you link MP into HP, cancel into EX Vagabond Edge, and a jumping punch canceled in the air for the classic Bushin Senpukyaku.

HP XX QCF.HP > [AIR] QCF.HP

A simple but effective combo, you cancel from the Heavy Punch in Street Fighter 6, launch your opponent, and use her powerful air throw to spin the Bushinryu practitioner's opponent right into the floor.

2) Simple Modern Combos for Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

Forward.Heavy > Forward Jump > 5x Light

Kimberly has some great options when it comes to Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6. This one is simply forward heavy to leap at your opponent and diagonal up light and more light attacks to cross them up. These combos come courtesy of 2D Fighter.

Forward.Heavy > Neutral Jump.Heavy > Heavy x4

Sometimes, all you have to do to win is mash some Heavy Strikes in Street Fighter 6. This combo takes great advantage of the strength of that button while using Modern Controls.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Kimberly

DI > c.HP XX QCF.K-LK > [AIR] QCF.P

In Street Fighter 6, most Drive Impact combos are best used in the corner, and Kimberly is no exception. She has a few very useful combos to punish people in the corner. This one cancels a crouching Heavy into her Sprint, into the QCF Punch aerial throw.

DI > c.HP XX QCF.L-LK > QCF.LP XX Level 3 Super

This combo builds upon the above one but offers a cancel into a Level 3 Super for far more damage. If you practice your cancels, this can be seriously damaging with little effort.

c.LK > LP xx DR > LP > HP xx QCF.HP > [AIR] QCF.HP

As a mobile character, Drive Rush comes naturally to this character. This Street Fighter 6 combo links a few basic attacks into a Drive Rush, launches your opponent, and ends them with Kimberly's fantastic aerial throw.

4) Punish Counters, Punish Combos, and Whiff Punishes for Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

LP PC > HP xx QCF.HP > J.MP xx QCB.HK

This combo relies on a Light Punch counter to push your opponent across the screen, into the air, and wrap things up with the Tatsu. The hardest part is going to be going from the QCF.HP into the Jump Medium, but that's a staple of the character players will likely practice.

c.MK PC > MK xx QCF.PP > J.MP xx [AIR] QCB.HK

Like the above combo, you link in from a crouching Medium Kick instead, and cancel another Medium kick to the Vagabond Edge, a jump Medium into the air throw. Once you get a handle on the air cancel, this combo will be devastating to endure.

Forward.HK PC > c.LP > LP-MP-HP-HK

This punish combo is quite easy. You just use her Hisen Kick, a crouching low punch into a series of four powerful normal strikes. It's a simple way to push someone around and set up other shenanigans later.

This combo guide is a work in progress. More will be added as the game evolves and more tech emerges for each character. If there's a combo you'd like to show off, feel free to DM me on Twitter with the video and notation.

