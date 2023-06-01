Modern vs Classic in Street Fighter 6: Which mode is right for you?

The use of Modern vs Classic controls will be a major talking point among players when Street Fighter 6 finally goes live. The first feel of the new control layouts has already been experienced by many who took part in the game's closed beta. It appears that Capcom has focused on making the latest Street Fighter appealing to those new to fighting games. From the outset, the Modern controls will appeal to beginners and veterans alike.

Capcom has implemented a brand-new formula in Street Fighter 6. The new layout completely reduces the complexity, as was the case with the Classic controls that became a franchise staple.

However, which one should you choose as your main layout? While there’s no right answer, both control layouts have advantages and disadvantages.

The inclusion of Classic and Modern controls will benefit Street Fighter 6 players

There has been plenty of hype surrounding Street Fighter 6 since it was announced in 2022. Set to be publicly available from June 2, fighting game lovers have already seen what’s to come, courtesy of the beta and demo made available to the community.

There has been plenty of discussion about the new features that Capcom has implemented. Much of the talks have surrounded the Modern control layout, a re-imagination of the system found in games like the Mortal Kombat games.

On the other hand, the developers have also retained the Classic controls. Let’s learn more about it.

Street Fighter 6 Classic controls

Those who have played the previous entries in the Street Fighter series will be familiar with the Classic control layout. It is a 6-button mode that includes advanced movements, such as quarter circles. It is also the most difficult control layout to master and can take time to get used to. Your adaptation could be slower if you are new to the genre and may require some practice.

Despite the hardships, Classic controls offer maximum freedom. While this takes time to master, the Classic layout has unmatched advantages in Street Fighter 6. The ability to control every minor aspect provides key advantages, which is why even pros prefer this layout.

Street Fighter 6 Modern controls

This new layout has been introduced to the franchise for the first time, changing how the game plays. Instead of the traditional 6-button layout, players now have a 4-button system. This setup allows you to perform special attacks with the press of a button instead of complex quarter-circle movements.

Normal attacks under the Modern system use only three buttons, and super attacks can be performed by combining a single button and directions in most cases. However, there is a catch, as you won’t have control over elements like the strength level of your super attack.

You can somehow bypass a part of this limitation, as the Modern layout will still let you use some of the Classic inputs. But this will vary across characters in the game.

Which one to choose?

Both the Classic and Modern controls pose their own challenges. Make your choice based on your experience with fighting games and Street Fighter titles, in particular. The Classic layout is a good choice if you are familiar with quarter circle movements and complex combos.

However, if you are a beginner, the Modern layout will help you learn the basics. Any sacrifices made with this layout are advanced mechanics you can worry about later in Street Fighter 6. Moreover, you can even use a Dynamic system if that suits you better.

Poll : 0 votes