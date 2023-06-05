How to unlock Kimberly's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Kimberly joins a roster of characters as one of six new fighters debuting in Street Fighter 6. The franchise's latest installment gives each character two costumes for players to choose from. The first costume is available immediately, but the second one must be unlocked first. If you want to use Kimberly's alternate costume, there are two ways to unlock it.

You can use real money to acquire Fighter Coins, Street Fighter 6's premium in-game currency that allows you to purchase cosmetics. The other method is jumping into the World Tour mode, locating Kimberly, and enlisting her as your master.

Find Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

To unlock Kimberly's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6, locate her in the open-world mode, World Tour. She will only become available in Chapter 8-6 as part of the mission, Scraping the Sky.

This mission requires entering a SiRN facility through a construction site and can only be carried out at night. The mission involves going through multiple levels of this site and fighting enemies in each of them until you finally reach the end.

Prepare to face several opponents as you progress through the construction site and into the SiRN facility. The story mission is linear, and you will only need to follow the path and objectives until a cutscene triggers, introducing Kimberly.

Thereafter, a fight will trigger involving her and your created character. Then, Kimberly will leave, allowing you to complete the rest of the mission.

After the mission is over and you're back in Metro City, you can find Kimberly on the roof of the police building in Metro City. Climbing up and speaking with her will make her available to you as a master. To unlock her alternate costume, increase your bond with her.

Raising your bond with Kimberly

There are several ways to increase your bond level with Kimberly. The first is by giving her gifts purchased or picked up around the world. Her favorite is an item called The Answer Lies in the Heart of Love, which can be purchased from a merchant in Bathers Beach. You can give her this gift unlimited times as long as you have the Zenny to purchase it.

The second way is to raise the level of Kimberly's fighting style. This can be done by equipping her moves onto your character once she becomes your master and using them to defeat other NPCs in World Tour. Using her moves will gradually increase her fighting style level and unlock additional interactions, such as sparring opportunities and side missions.

Take part in these interactions, and your bond with her will reach the maximum level in no time. Once your bond maxes out, her alternate outfit will be unlocked and available in Street Fighter 6's other game modes.

Experience the Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

