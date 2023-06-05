What is Zenny and how to use them in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Street Fighter 6 introduces a range of fresh fighting gameplay elements that offer an enjoyable experience. In addition to the classic battle mode, the game now introduces an intriguing gameplay mode known as World Tour mode. This mode takes the form of an open world, incorporating RPG-style elements that enhance the enjoyment of the fighting gameplay. With its open-world design, players can engage in exploration, interactions with main characters from the roster and other random characters, purchases, mission completion, and more.

These features guarantee an exceptional open-world experience infused with exceptional fighting elements. Furthermore, players can buy and acquire various in-game items, with the in-game currency known as Zenny. This article provides information about Zenny, the in-game currency, including tips on how players can earn maximum Zenny and the different ways they can spend it.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? Take my love!Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? Take my love! 💙Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? https://t.co/6ya6ohx8gt

Everything you should know about Zenny in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Street Fighter 6's World Tour Mode presents a range of features, including food items, battle gear, character customization, side missions, and spontaneous encounters with NPCs. To acquire power-up resources like Energy Drinks and specific food items, you need to invest a designated amount of Zenny.

Complete the objectives of a specific battle to earn Zenny (Image via Capcom)

By partaking in street battles against characters and accomplishing specific challenges, you can earn Zenny as a reward. While exploring the expansive open-world setting of Street Fighter 6, pursuing particular objectives and engaging in battles is recommended.

Zenny can be obtained through various means, such as participating in battles and completing objectives. However, engaging in side missions is the easiest and most efficient method.

How to earn Zenny through side missions in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

Side missions in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode (Image via Capcom)

Within the World Tour mode, aside from random fights and main quests, you can explore different areas and interact with specific characters who will assign you side quests. Engaging in these side quests is highly advantageous as it significantly boosts your Zenny earnings and is a swift process within the game.

Make your way to the Lowlands Commence Plaza (Image via Capcom)

These side missions encompass Scrap Heap, Kungfu Target, and Hado Pizza. Each of these quests presents a specific challenge for you to undertake, and upon completion, you will be rewarded with Zenny.

However, the amount of Zenny you obtain depends entirely on your ability to finish the challenges within the designated time limit. For example, in the Old Nayshall region, make your way to the Lowlands Commence Plaza.

Scrap Heap challenge in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode (Image via Capcom)

Within this area, you will encounter a slum section where you can interact with a character who will provide you with a challenge. In this particular challenge, your objective is to demolish several vehicles using your combos.

The challenge imposes a time constraint, requiring you to destroy the vehicles swiftly. For instance, if you manage to destroy nine vehicles, you will be rewarded 27,496 Zenny. To accumulate more, engage in these side mini-games.

Poll : 0 votes