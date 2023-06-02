How to create a character in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

Street Fighter 6 has a range of exciting features designed to enhance the gameplay experience. One notable addition is the character customization system, enabling players to create their characters according to their preferences. This innovative feature offers a captivating experience, particularly for franchise newcomers. By offering the option to create unique characters, Capcom is elevating the beloved fighting series to new heights.

Capcom has introduced a fresh gameplay mode in Street Fighter 6 called the World Tour mode. This mode offers an exhilarating open-world experience where players can participate in intense battles against random non-playable characters and acquire fighting techniques from the game's main characters.

In addition to these thrilling features, players have the chance to delve into the unique open world by creating their own characters. This guide provides instructions on how players can customize and shape their characters.

Everything you need to know about character customization in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

When beginning the World Tour mode, you'll be presented with the Avatar Creature Menu, where you can create your character.

Within this menu is a default character with a Silver color background. You have the ability to modify the backdrop by accessing the Display Option located below the creation screen.

The Display Option is located below (Image via Capcom)

Additionally, the Display Option provides the opportunity to switch the character's pose from normal to fighter. Within the same option, you can also customize the character's gear.

You can choose between three options (Image via Capcom)

When it comes to body type, you can choose between three options: Male, Female, or Human. Once you've decided on the gender you prefer, you can proceed to the Preset Options.

Within this menu, you will find the following choices: Avatar preset, Body Presets, Randomize, and Blend Face Presets.

Street Fighter 6 gives access to 18 pre-designed character models (Image via Capcom)

The Avatar preset option in Street Fighter 6 provides a selection of 18 pre-designed character models. The Body Presets allow you to choose your preferred body type, such as muscular, fat, thin, or short, among others.

In the Randomize option, you can select either a completely random preset or opt for randomized face and body types. You can utilize the Face Blending feature to merge your own face with a variety of predefined characters.

Modify various aspects through the morphing option (Image via Capcom)

After choosing your desired Body Preset, you will have the opportunity to modify various aspects through the morphing option. This menu allows you to customize Height Proportions, Upper Body, Lower Body, Muscle Definition, Skin Color, and Body Hair.

The character creation in Street Fighter 6 allows you to increase your height and weight to extraordinary levels (Image via Capcom)

The exciting aspect of the Body Morphing feature is the ability to shape your character however you desire. You have the freedom to increase your height and weight to extraordinary levels or slim down your legs. These elements enhance the fun of customizing your character.

You have the option to adjust the depth of each facial feature (Image via Capcom)

You can also modify the skin color and proceed to alter various aspects such as hairstyles, hair colors, length, eyes, eyelashes, mouth, jaws, ears, and facial hair.

Additionally, you have the option to adjust the depth of each facial feature.

You can apply body and face tattoos to your character (Image via Capcom)

Once that's done, you can apply body and face tattoos to your character. What makes character creation even better is the opportunity to add or change the voice tones of your character.

Take a moment to explore the various features offered in the customization menu of Street Fighter 6 and craft your very own protagonist. You can then unleash your potential to conquer the world and emerge victorious.

Poll : 0 votes