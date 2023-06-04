How to easily counter Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has retained some of its classic characters to ardent fans' delight. One of the returning fighters in this recent installment is Dhalsim, a member of the roster since the early 90s. His character has always been iconic among fans due to his long, stretchy limbs that inflict tremendous damage. Dhalsim can be a tricky opponent to deal with since he can keep his enemies at a distance and dominate without allowing them to land their own hits.

If you struggle against him in Street Fighter 6, this guide is here to help you.

Facing off against Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6

Dhalsim is a classic example of a zoner in a fighting game. For those unaware, zoners are characters who excel at controlling space and keeping their opponents at bay with long-range pokes and regular attacks. They also tend to have a projectile attack for good measure.

Dhalsim fits this description perfectly since his regular attacks have incredible range thanks to his superhuman elasticity and fiery projectiles. His punches and kicks have a tremendous range, capable of stopping you before you can even get close to landing a single blow. He also has a useful teleport ability that gives him some mobility. He can manipulate the entire arena if you allow him to do so.

Dhalsim's biggest ally is distance, which must be neutralized to counter him. Rob him of these advantages by using fast and agile characters to quickly close the distance. Get right in his face and always be on the offensive, only retreating when absolutely necessary. Put him on the defensive and keep coming at him.

Not all characters are capable of doing this, so knowing who to pick against Dhalsim is vital.

The right character to counter Dhalsim

There are several options for characters in Street Fighter 6 who can take the fight to Dhalsim. Quick and agile hitters like Juri, Chun-Li, and Ken are all capable fighters who can speed up a match's pace and get right in their opponent's faces. They have decent strikes and fast-hitting combos you can use to pummel Dhalsim and chase him if he tries to create distance.

Taking the fight to Dhalsim is the best way to counter his offense. From the very beginning of the fight, you should get up close and not let him get away. Otherwise, he might keep you at bay until you are defeated.

Play as Dhalsim or try your hand at taking him down in Street Fighter 6, now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

